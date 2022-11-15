Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD

Xiaomi Redmi 10A Price in Pakistan (Expected) & Specifications
Xiaomi is planning to extend its affordable smartphone collection in India. The...
Xiaomi launches Redmi 10A with fair price in Pakistan. Redmi is developing a mid-range A-series smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi 10A has been seen on China’s TENAA website.
This phone sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 Chipset to offer it extra power. Redmi 10A’s GPU is Helio G25. The upcoming smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch screen with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.
The new Xiaomi Redmi 10A will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 3GB RAM. The chipset and RAM of Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A will allow users to complete tasks in seconds.
The smartphone’s 64GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info. Xiaomi 10A has two cameras. 13+2 megapixel sensors will make your photos. Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5 megapixel selfie camera.
In this forthcoming device, a fingerprint sensor will protect your data. Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5000 mAh battery provides a full day’s use. Also, 10W rapid charging. Redmi 10A will give Samsung and others time.
The Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
