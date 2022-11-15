Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD
Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi 10A has been seen on China’s TENAA website.
  • This phone sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 Chipset.
  • The smartphone’s 64GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info.
Advertisement

Xiaomi launches Redmi 10A with fair price in Pakistan. Redmi is developing a mid-range A-series smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi 10A has been seen on China’s TENAA website.

This phone sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 Chipset to offer it extra power. Redmi 10A’s GPU is Helio G25. The upcoming smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch screen with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 10A will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 3GB RAM. The chipset and RAM of Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A will allow users to complete tasks in seconds.

The smartphone’s 64GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info. Xiaomi 10A has two cameras. 13+2 megapixel sensors will make your photos. Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5 megapixel selfie camera.

In this forthcoming device, a fingerprint sensor will protect your data. Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5000 mAh battery provides a full day’s use. Also, 10W rapid charging. Redmi 10A will give Samsung and others time.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10A specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 10A Price in Pakistan (Expected) & Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 10A Price in Pakistan (Expected) & Specifications

Xiaomi is planning to extend its affordable smartphone collection in India. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme Narzo 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra price in Pakistan & features
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F21 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specs
iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story