Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD

Xiaomi launches Redmi 10A with fair price in Pakistan. Redmi is developing a mid-range A-series smartphone. Xiaomi Redmi 10A has been seen on China’s TENAA website.

This phone sports a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and a PowerVR GE8320 Chipset to offer it extra power. Redmi 10A’s GPU is Helio G25. The upcoming smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch screen with 720 x 1600-pixel resolution.

The new Xiaomi Redmi 10A will offer a high-quality IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display. This phone has 3GB RAM. The chipset and RAM of Xiaomi’s Redmi 10A will allow users to complete tasks in seconds.

The smartphone’s 64GB of internal storage is adequate to hold a lot of info. Xiaomi 10A has two cameras. 13+2 megapixel sensors will make your photos. Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5 megapixel selfie camera.

In this forthcoming device, a fingerprint sensor will protect your data. Xiaomi Redmi 10A’s 5000 mAh battery provides a full day’s use. Also, 10W rapid charging. Redmi 10A will give Samsung and others time.

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 10A specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12.5 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver, Sky Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13MP, f/2.2 + 2 MP (depth sensor), f/2.4, LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

