Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan and specifications

Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan and features.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C, the brand’s newest smartphone, is currently available in the market.

A brand-new Xiaomi product in the Redmi 9C series is available now. This smartphone is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35, which features an Octa-Core 2.3 GHz CPU.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 400 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP , f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

