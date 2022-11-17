Advertisement
  Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan and specifications
  • Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan and features.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C, the brand’s newest smartphone, is currently available in the market.

A brand-new Xiaomi product in the Redmi 9C series is available now. This smartphone is available in 3GB and 4GB RAM variants.

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35, which features an Octa-Core 2.3 GHz CPU.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 9C Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

