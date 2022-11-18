Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan and specifications
The new Redmi from Xiaomi will be called the Redmi A1 Plus. The company is putting out a new phone in its “A” series of smart phones.
The new phone, which will be cheap, will be called the Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus.
The Redmi A1 Plus works because it has a MediaTek Helio A22 processor.
An Octa-Core processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz powers the phone. A PowerVR GE6300 is also built into the phone.
The phone has a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a full HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio A22
|GPU
|PowerVR GE6300
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
