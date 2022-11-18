Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Redmi A1 Plus

  • Xiaomi is putting out a new phone in its “A” series called the Redmi A1 Plus.
  • The phone has a 6.53-inches screen.
  • It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The new Redmi from Xiaomi will be called the Redmi A1 Plus. The company is putting out a new phone in its “A” series of smart phones.

The new phone, which will be cheap, will be called the Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus.

The Redmi A1 Plus works because it has a MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

An Octa-Core processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz powers the phone. A PowerVR GE6300 is also built into the phone.

The phone has a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a full HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.0Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A22
GPUPowerVR GE6300
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
