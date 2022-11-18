Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi is putting out a new phone in its “A” series called the Redmi A1 Plus.

The phone has a 6.53-inches screen.

It is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The new Redmi from Xiaomi will be called the Redmi A1 Plus. The company is putting out a new phone in its “A” series of smart phones.

The new phone, which will be cheap, will be called the Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus.

The Redmi A1 Plus works because it has a MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

An Octa-Core processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz powers the phone. A PowerVR GE6300 is also built into the phone.

The phone has a 6.53-inch LCD screen with a full HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan and specifications Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan and features. The Xiaomi Redmi 9C, the...

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/- Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.0Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 GPU PowerVR GE6300 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP+ 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W Advertisement