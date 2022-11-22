Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo X90 Pro Plus price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo's X90 Pro line includes a Plus model. The first model in...
Redmi K60 will be released soon by Xiaomi. The company is making a smartphone in the K-series line. The Xiaomi Redmi K60 is a top-of-the-line phone. The phone has the most powerful chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU, which makes it very fast. The Mali-G710 MC10 is the GPU in this phone. The screen size of the smartphone is 6.67 inches, and it has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The OLED capacitive touchscreen on the new Xiaomi Redmi K60 is of high quality. The Redmi K60 from Xiaomi has 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM make it possible for people to do things quickly. The 128/256GB of storage on the Xiaomi K60 is enough to hold a lot of things.
Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTekâ€™s Dimensity 9000+ Soc
|GPU
|Mali-G710 MC10
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR)
|Front
|20 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53 dust and water resistance, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.