Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan & specifications

Redmi K60 will be released soon by Xiaomi. The company is making a smartphone in the K-series line. The Xiaomi Redmi K60 is a top-of-the-line phone. The phone has the most powerful chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU, which makes it very fast. The Mali-G710 MC10 is the GPU in this phone. The screen size of the smartphone is 6.67 inches, and it has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The OLED capacitive touchscreen on the new Xiaomi Redmi K60 is of high quality. The Redmi K60 from Xiaomi has 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM make it possible for people to do things quickly. The 128/256GB of storage on the Xiaomi K60 is enough to hold a lot of things.

Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999

Xiaomi Redmi K60 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTekâ€™s Dimensity 9000+ Soc GPU Mali-G710 MC10 DISPLAY Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR) Front 20 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP53 dust and water resistance, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh – Fast battery charging