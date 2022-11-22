Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi K60

  • Redmi K60 will be released soon by Xiaomi.
  • The Xiaomi Redmi K60 is a top-of-the-line phone.
  • The Redmi K60 from Xiaomi has 8 GB of RAM.
Redmi K60 will be released soon by Xiaomi. The company is making a smartphone in the K-series line. The Xiaomi Redmi K60 is a top-of-the-line phone. The phone has the most powerful chipset, the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, and a 3.0 GHz Octa-Core CPU, which makes it very fast. The Mali-G710 MC10 is the GPU in this phone. The screen size of the smartphone is 6.67 inches, and it has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. The OLED capacitive touchscreen on the new Xiaomi Redmi K60 is of high quality. The Redmi K60 from Xiaomi has 8 GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM make it possible for people to do things quickly. The 128/256GB of storage on the Xiaomi K60 is enough to hold a lot of things.

Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi K60 price in Pakistan is Rs. 74,999

Xiaomi Redmi K60 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTekâ€™s Dimensity 9000+ Soc
GPUMali-G710 MC10
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected], HDR)
Front20 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by JBL, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53 dust and water resistance, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
