Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is available on the market. The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

The phone will have the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset inside. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The market now has a new high-end chipset. The Octa-Core processor in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 gives it more power.

The screen on the Redmi Note 11 is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan