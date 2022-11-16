Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 has a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset.
  • The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.
  • It comes with 128GB of storage space and 4GB of RAM.
Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is available on the market. The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

The phone will have the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset inside. The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

The market now has a new high-end chipset. The Octa-Core processor in the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 gives it more power.

The screen on the Redmi Note 11 is 6.4 inches and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD
Xiaomi Redmi 10A price in Pakistan with high-quality IPS LCD

Xiaomi Redmi 10A has been seen on China's TENAA website. This phone...

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999 /-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 specs

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGraphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & special features
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story