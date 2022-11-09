Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch screen.

The phone has 128 GB of storage space and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is already on the market. The phone has 128 GB of storage space and 4 GB of RAM.

The powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset will be inside the phone. A 5,000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

The market now has a new high-end chipset. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has more power because its processor has an octa-core architecture.

The Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch screen with a 1080 x 2400 resolution.