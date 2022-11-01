Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi K40 price in Pakistan with Gaming features
Xiaomi has announced the release of the Redmi K40 with reasonable price...
The latest Redmi Note from Xiaomi is the Redmi Note 12. The company will start selling smartphones this month.
The Redmi Note 12 will be the next midrange smartphone in Xiaomi’s Note series.
This device has more power and is extremely speedy because to its Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.
Inside this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 cellphone is an Adreno 642L GPU.
The upcoming gadget will have a 6.67-inch big screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. Additionally, Full HD will be provided.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|Samsung AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|20Hz, 1200 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
