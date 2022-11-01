Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan and Specifications

  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan and features.

The latest Redmi Note from Xiaomi is the Redmi Note 12. The company will start selling smartphones this month.

The Redmi Note 12 will be the next midrange smartphone in Xiaomi’s Note series.

This device has more power and is extremely speedy because to its Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor.

Inside this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 cellphone is an Adreno 642L GPU.

The upcoming gadget will have a 6.67-inch big screen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. Additionally, Full HD will be provided.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 38,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologySamsung AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features20Hz, 1200 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMainDual Camera: 48 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/4
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1), GALILEO (E1)
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi K40 price in Pakistan with Gaming features
Xiaomi Redmi K40 price in Pakistan with Gaming features

Xiaomi has announced the release of the Redmi K40 with reasonable price...

