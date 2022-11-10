Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

  • Xiaomi’s Note series will get a new midrange phone called the Redmi Note 12.
  • The Adreno 642L GPU is in this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 phone.
  • The phone has a 6.67 inches screen.
Xiaomi’s newest Redmi Note is the Redmi Note 12. This month, the company will start selling smartphones.

Xiaomi’s Note series will get a new midrange phone called the Redmi Note 12.

The Snapdragon 778G SoC Chipset and 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor in this device give it more power and make it very fast.

The Adreno 642L GPU is in this Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 phone.

The big screen will be 6.67 inches and have a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 38,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 specification

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 778G SoC
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
