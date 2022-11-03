Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 7 Pro with affordable price in Pakistan.

Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 7 Pro with affordable price in Pakistan, an upgraded version of the Redmi Note that boasts impressive improvements in both hardware and design.

Even though it’s priced similarly to other high-end midrange devices, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro appears to have the best specs of any of Xiaomi’s competitors, including Samsung and Huawei.

Examining the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro’s hardware reveals a brand new chipset in the form of Qualcomm’s latest beast, the Snapdragon 675. This chipset is a hybrid octa-core processor, with two cores operating at 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold and the remaining six cores operating at 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver.

The graphics processing unit (GPU) in the updated Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has also been upgraded, and a new design has been introduced to go along with the new processor.

This will make the Note 7 Pro’s graphics look sharper and more vibrant, especially when playing games. The internal storage on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is 64 GB, which is a lot for the average user and also means that you’ll have to use the second SIM slot for a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 4 GB of RAM will greatly enhance its ability to multitask. The IPS matrix used in the construction of the Note 7 Pro’s 6.3-inch display will ensure that the device maintains its high quality even in direct sunlight and will help to keep the device’s price within the range of consumers with moderate incomes.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI MIUI 10 Dimensions 159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 186 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM , Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, Space Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 612 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Memory Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main Dual 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, (gyro-EIS) Front 13 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio with recording USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat9 450/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor , Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4)

