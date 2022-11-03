Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi’s End-of-Support List includes Redmi Note 7 and K20
Xiaomi announces end-of-support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, Mi Play, and...
Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 7 Pro with affordable price in Pakistan, an upgraded version of the Redmi Note that boasts impressive improvements in both hardware and design.
Even though it’s priced similarly to other high-end midrange devices, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro appears to have the best specs of any of Xiaomi’s competitors, including Samsung and Huawei.
Examining the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro’s hardware reveals a brand new chipset in the form of Qualcomm’s latest beast, the Snapdragon 675. This chipset is a hybrid octa-core processor, with two cores operating at 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold and the remaining six cores operating at 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver.
The graphics processing unit (GPU) in the updated Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has also been upgraded, and a new design has been introduced to go along with the new processor.
This will make the Note 7 Pro’s graphics look sharper and more vibrant, especially when playing games. The internal storage on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is 64 GB, which is a lot for the average user and also means that you’ll have to use the second SIM slot for a microSD card.
The Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 4 GB of RAM will greatly enhance its ability to multitask. The IPS matrix used in the construction of the Note 7 Pro’s 6.3-inch display will ensure that the device maintains its high quality even in direct sunlight and will help to keep the device’s price within the range of consumers with moderate incomes.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|MIUI 10
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|186 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Nebula Red, Neptune Blue, Space Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, (gyro-EIS)
|Front
|13 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio with recording
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat9 450/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4)
