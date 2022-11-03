Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 7 Pro with affordable price in Pakistan.
  • The device boasts impressive improvements in both hardware and design.
  • It’s priced similarly to other high-end midrange devices.
Advertisement

Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 7 Pro with affordable price in Pakistan, an upgraded version of the Redmi Note that boasts impressive improvements in both hardware and design.

Even though it’s priced similarly to other high-end midrange devices, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro appears to have the best specs of any of Xiaomi’s competitors, including Samsung and Huawei.

Examining the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro’s hardware reveals a brand new chipset in the form of Qualcomm’s latest beast, the Snapdragon 675. This chipset is a hybrid octa-core processor, with two cores operating at 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold and the remaining six cores operating at 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver.

The graphics processing unit (GPU) in the updated Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro has also been upgraded, and a new design has been introduced to go along with the new processor.

This will make the Note 7 Pro’s graphics look sharper and more vibrant, especially when playing games. The internal storage on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is 64 GB, which is a lot for the average user and also means that you’ll have to use the second SIM slot for a microSD card.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro’s 4 GB of RAM will greatly enhance its ability to multitask. The IPS matrix used in the construction of the Note 7 Pro’s 6.3-inch display will ensure that the device maintains its high quality even in direct sunlight and will help to keep the device’s price within the range of consumers with moderate incomes.

Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIMIUI 10
Dimensions159.2 x 75.2 x 8.1 mm
Weight186 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNebula Red, Neptune Blue, Space Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM675 Snapdragon 675 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMainDual 48 MP, f/1.8, 1/2″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, (gyro-EIS)
Front13 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio with recording
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (3CA) Cat9 450/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W (Quick Charge 4)

Also Read

Xiaomi’s End-of-Support List includes Redmi Note 7 and K20
Xiaomi’s End-of-Support List includes Redmi Note 7 and K20

Xiaomi announces end-of-support for Redmi Note 7, Redmi K20, Mi Play, and...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specifications
Realme 10 Ultra price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Hot 20s price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & Features
Nokia X21 price in Pakistan & Specs
Nokia X21 price in Pakistan & Specs
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & Features
Nokia 110 price in Pakistan & Features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story