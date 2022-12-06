Alizeh Shah sets temperature soaring with new sizzling photos

Alizeh Shah is one of the best actresses and models in Pakistan. She started out as a new actress on TV, but in just a few years, she has become Pakistan’s best-known actress. And there’s no doubt that this girl has amazing acting skills that make it easy for her to play both positive and negative roles.

This time around, the gorgeous diva let loose her inner fashionista and set the internet on fire with her sizzling photos.

Alizeh Shah takes every opportunity to enchant her fans with her enthralling and cute appearance. Her stunning beauty will have you falling in love with her all over again. Her every look, whether in dramas, shoots, or casual appearances, gives us serious fashion goals.

On the work front, Alizeh is currently working on the ongoing drama serial “Taqdeer.”

