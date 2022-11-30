Apple 2022 App Store winners announced; BeReal named app of the year

These are the 15 best apps and games for the iPhone, iPad, Mac etc.

Waterllama and History Exploration won for cultural impact.

Apple also listed the best games on App Store.

Apple has announced the winners of its App Store Awards for 2022. These are the 15 best apps and games for the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. On the list are the social media app BeReal, the productivity tool GoodNotes 5, the immersive 3D family genealogy app MacFamilyTree 10, the Latin American entertainment platform ViX, and the workout tracker Gentler Streak. The Cupertino tech giant picked Apex Legends Mobile, Moncage, Inscryption, and El Hijo as the best games on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, respectively.

In a blog post, the company announced its list of the best apps and games for 2022. In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that all of the apps and games on the list “offered fresh, thoughtful, and genuine perspectives.”

The company also announced a separate list of five “Cultural Impact Winners,” who it claims have had “a lasting impact on people’s lives and changed culture” by “engaging more deeply with their emotions.”How We Feel is an app for emotional well-being. Dot’s Home is a storytelling app that focuses on systemic housing injustices and how they affect people of color. Locket Widget is a widget app, and Hydration is an app. The winners for cultural impact this year are Waterllama and the History Exploration app. Inua: A Story in Ice and Time won the last award in the category of cultural impact.

The App of the Year for the iPhone is BeReal, and the App of the Year for the iPad is GoodNotes 5. The best Mac app of the year is MacFamilyTree 10. The Apple TV app of the year was ViX, and the Apple Watch app of the year was Gentler Streak.

Apple also named the best games on the App Store in addition to these apps. The iPhone Game of the Year award went to Apex Legends Mobile. Moncage, on the other hand, was named iPad Game of the Year.

Apple chose Inscryption as the game of the year for the Mac, and El Hijo was chosen as the game of the year for the Apple TV. The Apple Arcade Game of the Year is Wylde Flowers.

As usual, the best apps and games will be given physical awards from the App Store. These awards are made of 100 percent recycled aluminium and have the blue App Store logo on one side and the winners’ names engraved on the other.

