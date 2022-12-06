Advertisement
  • Apple CEO Tim Cook said in November that some of the company’s chips will come from Arizona.
  • Arizona. TSMC is the biggest chip foundry company in the world.
  • It makes processors for Macs, iPads and iPhones.
After Apple supplier TSMC said it would invest more in Arizona, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company would buy chips made in the state.

In November, Cook made it clear that at least some of Apple’s chips will come from the TSMC plant in Arizona, which is still not finished. He said it again Tuesday at a meeting in Arizona.

Cook said, “Today is just the start.” “Today, we are combining the skills of TSMC with the creativity of American workers, which is unmatched. We are putting money into a better and stronger future by planting our seed in the Arizona desert. And Apple is happy to be a part of its growth.”

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company is the biggest chip foundry company in the world, with more than half of the global market share. It makes high-tech processors for Macs, iPads, and iPhones.

“And now, thanks to the hard work of so many people, these chips can proudly say Made in America,” Cook said. “This is a very important time,” he said.

Apple will use about a third of the capacity of the plant in Arizona. Before, the plant could make about 20,000 wafers, each of which held several chips.

According to another report from Tuesday, TSMC will build more facilities in Arizona. The first plant will start making chips in 2024, and the supplier has already started building a second plant that will use 3-nanometer process technology and start making chips in 2026.

The US government will help pay for some of the cost of the factories in Arizona. President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law at the beginning of 2022. The law gives chip makers billions of dollars in incentives to bring production to the United States.

Also Read

Elon Musk turns Twitter office into rooms after ‘Hardcore’ weekend
Elon Musk turns Twitter office into rooms after ‘Hardcore’ weekend

Since taking over Twitter in October of this year, Elon Musk has...

