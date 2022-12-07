Elon Musk to acquire silver mine to solve major weakness: Friend

Elon Musk may be preparing to address one of his major flaws. According to one expert.

Writer and long-time supporter of the billionaire Twitter owner, Robert Kiyosaki, claims that Musk’s biggest difficulty is the semi-precious metal silver.

Due to Musk’s primary firms, Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter, it is assumed that the 51-year-old employs a lot of silver in his products.

He requires a lot of it in everything from vehicles to rockets because it is employed in electrical wiring and thermal conductivity.

When it comes to Twitter, the servers – of which the site makes extensive use – contain silver on the inside for cooling and conductivity.

Advertisement

And Kiyosaki has revealed what could be Musk’s next multibillion-dollar purchase – and he may have an inside track on Musk, as the two are thought to be close.

The author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad remarked on Twitter, “ELON’s WEAKNESS is silver.”

“All of his businesses burn silver. He will probably buy his own silver mine.”

“I own a mine and real silver coin – spot price silver low.”

“Losers complain about silver’s high premiums, spot low because price manipulation.”

“Be like Elon and me – pay the premium.”

Advertisement

Silver is also an important raw element for Tesla’s energy, which uses solar panels in which silver is a fundamental component in conducting electricity by capturing the sun’s rays.

Musk was rumoured to have purchased roughly £400 million in silver in January, although he never confirmed it.

However, it was assumed that the staggering sum was just for Tesla’s automobile manufacturing operation.

Musk’s net worth had dropped by roughly £2 billion as of yesterday (Tuesday, December 6), compared to last year.

Also Read Elon Musk turns Twitter office into rooms after ‘Hardcore’ weekend Since taking over Twitter in October of this year, Elon Musk has...

Advertisement