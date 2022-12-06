Elon Musk turns Twitter office into rooms after ‘Hardcore’ weekend

Since taking over Twitter in October of this year, Elon Musk has been making significant adjustments. These modifications have now been implemented in the San Francisco office rooms. Employees returning to the workplace on Monday were met by newly renovated bedrooms, according to Forbes. These sparsely furnished rooms featured unmade mattresses, drab drapes, and massive conference-room telepresence monitors; one even had a plant.

This comes only days after Elon Musk encouraged Twitter employees to commit to working “long hours at high intensity” or leave the company, according to the report. If they wish to stay, they must consent to this strict work culture. Employees who do not agree will be offered three months’ severance compensation and will be let go. This “extremely hardcore” concept for Twitter can now be observed in the depopulated workplace space’s office room turned sleeping quarters.

According to Forbes, the number of such office-turned-bedrooms is unknown. The insider estimated “four to eight per floor” and affirmed that “they look comfortable.”

Another anonymous insider stated that there are other such rooms on a floor in the office that is mostly empty. “People are already putting in late nights, so it makes sense to an extent,” added the insider. They also noticed trash in one of the rooms’ trash cans, indicating that someone from the office had definitely stayed there.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has stated that he is at high risk of being assassinated. This was revealed during a two-hour audio Q&A session on Twitter Spaces earlier this week. “(I) definitely (wouldn’t) be doing any open-air car parades, let me put it that way. Frankly the risk of something bad happening to me, or even literally being shot, is quite significant.”

Musk has restored previously terminated accounts since taking over Twitter. He also stated that he will grant “universal amnesty” to those who were banned by Twitter but had not breached the law or spammed.

