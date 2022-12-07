Google released list of most searches in Pakistan on search engine

T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and PSL 7 were the top three most-searched events of the year.

The Legend of Maula Jatt and London Nahi Jaunga were popular TV shows.

Vivo V23, iPhone 14 Pro Max and OPPO F21 Pro top the list of popular phone-related Google searches in 2022.

T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and PSL 7 were the top three most-searched events of the year, continuing cricket's reign as the year's most popular search topic.

People were looking for government campaigns and financial aid schemes like the Ehsaas Program because of widespread economic uncertainty, flooding, and inflation.

The likes of Queen Elizabeth, Aamir Liaquat, and Arshad Shareef have also occupied slots on the list. All the most popular queries are compiled here:

The most popular searches:

1. T20 World Cup 2022

2. Asia Cup 2022



3. PSL 74. Melbourne weather5. Climate change6. Ehsaas program7. Arshad Shareef8. Aamir Liaquat9. Queen Elizabeth10. Naseem Shah

The films of Pakistan were a major cultural phenomenon in 2022. London Nahi Jaunga and Quadi-e-Azam Zindabad followed The Legend of Maula Jatt as the most popular shows on the site.

But The Legend of Maula Jatt maintained its position at the top. Ms. Marvel, Black Adam, and Doctor Strange all maintained their positions in the top five most-searched films, further demonstrating the public’s adoration for Hollywood blockbusters.

You can find the full rundown down below, or you can head over to Fuchsia Magazine’s channel, where they go into greater detail.

The best films and TV shows:

1. Maula Jatt

2. Ms. Marvel

3. Black Adam

4. Thor Love and Thunder

5. Doctor Strange

6. London Nahi Jaunga



7. The Batman8. Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad9. Sinf e Aahan10. House of the Dragon

Politicians and athletes were the top search terms in Pakistan during the past year. Naseem Shah’s outstanding play in the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup ensured that he would maintain his position as the best in this field.

Due to the country’s political climate, many people also tried to locate Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif.

Many well-known Pakistani cricketers filled the vacancies, including Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Muhammad Rizwan. This is the whole roster;

People who are most searched for:

1. Naseem Shah

2. Pervez Musharraf

3. Salman Rushdie

4. Iftikhar Ahmed



5. Mohammad Rizwan6. Shahbaz Sharif7. Shadab Khan8. Amber Heard9. Azhar Ali10. Imran Riaz Khan

Pakistanis actively looked for smartphone brands like Infinix, iPhone, Samsung, and OPPO in the year 2022. Vivo, on the other hand, got most of the attention when it released its new Android phones and showed up on the list more than once.

The whole list is written out below. Also, check out VideoWaliSarkar’s analysis of the most popular tech searches in Pakistan.

Popular Technology Searches:

1. Vivo V23

2. iPhone 14 Pro Max

3. OPPO F21 Pro



4. Vivo Y215. Vivo V23e6. Realme c357. Infinix Note 128. Infinix Hot 129. Samsung A3210. OPPO A16

People in Pakistan were able to use Google to easily locate contemporary recipes and a wide selection of food goods in 2022, despite COVID-19 limitations that had previously hampered their ability to do so.

Pakistanis’ obsession with food is reflected in the search results, which are dominated by links to “desi” restaurants.

Browse the complete listing or head over to Food Fusion, where they covered the most popular food-related Google searches in Pakistan throughout the past 12 months.

Popular dishes and foods:

1. Chicken Recipe



2. Pulao recipe3. Shami kabab recipe4. Chicken soup recipe5. Nuggets recipe6. Chicken pakora recipe7. White chicken recipe8. Imli ki chutney recipe9. Brownies recipe10. Hot and sour soup recipe

Pakistanis visited Google for local and worldwide news, with Amir Liaquat Hussain’s death topping the list. In 2022, people were also very interested in news about the Murree incident and Imran Khan. People were also interested in how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine affected other parts of the world. Here’s the whole list;

Popular news:

1. Aamir Liaquat News



2. Ukraine News3. Imran Khan Latest News4. Murree News5. Fatima Tahir News6. Arshad Sharif News7. Pervez Musharraf News8. Salman Rushdie Latest News9. Iqrar ul Hassan News10. Sri Lanka News