  Google Search will soon include continuous scrolling
Articles
Google said today that users in the United States will soon be able to use continuous scrolling on Search from their desktop computers.

Now, additional search results will appear as you scroll down the Google Search page for English-language users.

Instead of having to manually click through to the next page of search results, users may now simply scroll down to the bottom of the current page and additional results will surface.

This action will yield results for up to six pages. It’ll be helpful and convenient for some, but it’ll annoy and frustrate others.
For some time now, a wide variety of other sites and apps have implemented this function, providing access to a plethora of resources with minimal effort.

A little over a year ago, Google introduced continuous scrolling for its mobile searches in the United States. Given its prevalence, it was inevitable that Google would incorporate it into Search for desktop to both enhance the user experience and keep people engaged for longer.

Of course, this is also a fantastic opportunity for Google to increase its ad load and hence increase its revenue from your searches.

In general, though, it’s likely to be helpful, since it will enable users to absorb more information at a glance and spend less time scrolling through pages of search results.

You can test out the new continuous scrolling function by conducting a Google search and then scrolling to the very bottom of the results page. The results should be loaded mechanically if this feature is implemented.

