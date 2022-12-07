Google top 10 questions in year 2022: See?

Google is a fantastic location for individuals to go to receive answers to even the most intricate concerns and thereby sleep well at night.

People nowadays not only learn from Google, but they also enjoy “peace of mind” when all of their impulsive queries are addressed.

Have you ever wondered what people all over the world search for on Google? What do people all throughout the world want to know? In that case, you’ve come to the correct place today, as we present the ten most frequently asked queries on Google in 2022.

“What to watch?” is the most frequently asked inquiry on Google.

I’m curious how many people searched for the solution to this question. Not 1, 2, or 3, but 7.5 million web search inquiries for this query have been discovered. People clearly adore binge-watching!

“What is my IP?” is the second item on the list. This is the second most frequently asked question on Google.

Here are the top ten Google searches for the year 2022!

what to look out for

9,140,000 people looked up this question!

What happened to my refund?

The question received 7,480,000 monthly searches.

how do you like it?

The question received 6,120,000 monthly searches.

What is my Internet Protocol (IP) address?

The question received 4,090,000 monthly searches.

how many ounces are there in a cup

The question received 2,740,000 monthly searches.

What time is it now?

The question received 1,830,000 monthly searches.

how I came across your mother

The question received 1,830,000 monthly searches.

how to take a screenshot on a mac

The question received 1,830,000 monthly searches.

What am I doing here?

The question received 1,500,000 monthly searches.

how to lose weight quickly

The question received 1,500,000 monthly searches.

