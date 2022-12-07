Here are the Top Google searches in Pakistan in 2022

Google has published its yearly Year in Search report.

The searches showed that Pakistanis have a wide range of interests.

People looked for government initiatives and financial relief programs.

Google has published its yearly Year in Search report, which summarizes the biggest developments in Pakistan for 2022.

The searches showed that Pakistanis have a wide range of interests during the course of the year, with a focus on politics, well-known figures, governmental projects, current events, entertainment, technology, and food.

With the T20 World Cup, Asia Cup 2022, and PSL 7 taking the top three spots in the overall list of top searches this year, cricket remained the main search trend.

People looked for government initiatives and financial relief programs like the Ehsaas Program as a result of widespread financial insecurity, flooding, and inflation.

Aamir Liaquat, Arshad Shareef, and other well-known figures also claimed positions on the list. Here is a complete list of the most popular searches right now;

Here are Pakistan’s top-trending Google searches for 2022:

Asia Cup 2022

PSL 7

T20 World Cup 2022

Climate change

Ehsaas program

Melbourne weather

Naseem Shah

Queen Elizabeth

Arshad Shareef

Aamir Liaquat

