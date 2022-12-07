Honor X9 price in Pakistan and features

- The Honor 9x has a 6.59-inch screen with 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.
- The device runs Android v9.0 (Pie) and has a strong SoC and 6GB of RAM.
- It supports microSD cards up to 512GB, eliminating the phone’s storage issue.
Honor’s mid-range 9x has great specs and is affordable. The device runs Android v9.0 (Pie). The Honor 9x has a strong SoC and 6GB of RAM for multitasking. The Honor 9x has 128GB of internal storage, which is ample for a mid-range phone, but you can increase it. It supports microSD cards up to 512GB, eliminating the phone’s storage issue. The phone has dual rear cameras.
The Honor 9x has a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The smartphone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera gives you superb selfies. Honor’s 9x mid-range phone has too much power to last long. 4000 mAh battery will power 9x. The phone’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner ensures security.
Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass are other 9x sensors. The phone uses v5.0 Bluetooth. The 9x has a 6.59-inch screen with 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 9x has a screen-to-body ratio of 79.07%, which is low for a cheap phone. It will be a good market asset. The upcoming Honor 9x will have Samsung’s reputation.
Honor X9 price in Pakistan
Honor X9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.1
|Dimensions
|163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth sensor), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat12 600/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
