Honor X9 price in Pakistan and features

The Honor 9x has a 6.59-inch screen with 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The device runs Android v9.0 (Pie) and has a strong SoC and 6GB of RAM.

It supports microSD cards up to 512GB, eliminating the phone’s storage issue.

Honor’s mid-range 9x has great specs and is affordable. The device runs Android v9.0 (Pie). The Honor 9x has a strong SoC and 6GB of RAM for multitasking. The Honor 9x has 128GB of internal storage, which is ample for a mid-range phone, but you can increase it. It supports microSD cards up to 512GB, eliminating the phone’s storage issue. The phone has dual rear cameras.

The Honor 9x has a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel camera. The smartphone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera gives you superb selfies. Honor’s 9x mid-range phone has too much power to last long. 4000 mAh battery will power 9x. The phone’s rear-mounted fingerprint scanner ensures security.

Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass are other 9x sensors. The phone uses v5.0 Bluetooth. The 9x has a 6.59-inch screen with 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Honor 9x has a screen-to-body ratio of 79.07%, which is low for a cheap phone. It will be a good market asset. The upcoming Honor 9x will have Samsung’s reputation.

Honor X9 price in Pakistan

Honor X9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.1 Dimensions 163.1 x 77.2 x 8.8mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology LTPS IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~391 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth sensor), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.2, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat12 600/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photovideo/editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Battery charging 10W