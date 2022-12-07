Infinix HOT 10 Play price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix note 10 pro price in Pakistan and specs
Infinix introduced Hot 10 Play with fair price in Pakistan. This is the third Hot 10-series smartphone and the immediate successor to the Hot 9 Play.
Mediatek’s Helio G25 chipset will power the Infinix Hot 10 Play. The chipset predicts a mid-range smartphone with great functionality. Infinix’s Hot 10 Play is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
This smartphone’s GPU is Mali. The incoming new Infinix Hot 10 will offer a 6.82-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display with 720 x 1640-pixel resolution, giving consumers a large screen to enjoy.
The phone’s 3GB RAM allows for fast task execution. This suggests users will like it. The Infinix 10 Play has 32GB of internal memory, which is plenty.
The phone’s microSD card slot supports up to 512GB. Infinix Hot’s 10 Play has a triple rear camera configuration with 13-megapixel, QVGA, and QVGA sensors.
The phone may have an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Hot 10 Play has a rear-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, a common feature in smartphones. The 6,000 mAh battery lasts a whole day. 10 Play will give Samsung and others time.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 (Go edition)
|UI
|XOS 7.0
|Dimensions
|171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|207 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G25
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|440 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 55 days
|Talktime
|up to 53 hrs
