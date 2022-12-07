Infinix HOT 10 Play price in Pakistan & special features

Ininix Hot 10 Play is the third Hot 10-series smartphone.

Mediatek’s Helio G25 chipset predicts a mid-range smartphone with great functionality.

Infinix 10 Play has 32GB of internal memory, which is plenty.

Advertisement

Infinix introduced Hot 10 Play with fair price in Pakistan. This is the third Hot 10-series smartphone and the immediate successor to the Hot 9 Play.

Mediatek’s Helio G25 chipset will power the Infinix Hot 10 Play. The chipset predicts a mid-range smartphone with great functionality. Infinix’s Hot 10 Play is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

This smartphone’s GPU is Mali. The incoming new Infinix Hot 10 will offer a 6.82-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display with 720 x 1640-pixel resolution, giving consumers a large screen to enjoy.

The phone’s 3GB RAM allows for fast task execution. This suggests users will like it. The Infinix 10 Play has 32GB of internal memory, which is plenty.

The phone’s microSD card slot supports up to 512GB. Infinix Hot’s 10 Play has a triple rear camera configuration with 13-megapixel, QVGA, and QVGA sensors.

The phone may have an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Hot 10 Play has a rear-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, a common feature in smartphones. The 6,000 mAh battery lasts a whole day. 10 Play will give Samsung and others time.

Advertisement

Infinix HOT 10 Play price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999/-

Infinix HOT 10 Play specs

Build OS Android 10 (Go edition) UI XOS 7.0 Dimensions 171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm Weight 207 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G25 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 440 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Dual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh Standby up to 55 days Talktime up to 53 hrs

Also Read Infinix note 10 pro price in Pakistan and specs Infinix note 10 pro price in Pakistan and features. Infinix Note 10...