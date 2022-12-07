Advertisement
  • Infinix HOT 10 Play price in Pakistan & special features
  • Ininix Hot 10 Play is the third Hot 10-series smartphone.
  • Mediatek’s Helio G25 chipset predicts a mid-range smartphone with great functionality.
  • Infinix 10 Play has 32GB of internal memory, which is plenty.
Infinix introduced Hot 10 Play with fair price in Pakistan. This is the third Hot 10-series smartphone and the immediate successor to the Hot 9 Play.

Mediatek’s Helio G25 chipset will power the Infinix Hot 10 Play. The chipset predicts a mid-range smartphone with great functionality. Infinix’s Hot 10 Play is powered by a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

This smartphone’s GPU is Mali. The incoming new Infinix Hot 10 will offer a 6.82-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen display with 720 x 1640-pixel resolution, giving consumers a large screen to enjoy.

The phone’s 3GB RAM allows for fast task execution. This suggests users will like it. The Infinix 10 Play has 32GB of internal memory, which is plenty.

The phone’s microSD card slot supports up to 512GB. Infinix Hot’s 10 Play has a triple rear camera configuration with 13-megapixel, QVGA, and QVGA sensors.

The phone may have an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Hot 10 Play has a rear-mounted Fingerprint Sensor, a common feature in smartphones. The 6,000 mAh battery lasts a whole day. 10 Play will give Samsung and others time.

Infinix HOT 10 Play price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 15,999/-

Infinix HOT 10 Play specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 (Go edition)
UIXOS 7.0
Dimensions171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
Weight207 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G25
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features440 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
Standbyup to 55 days
Talktimeup to 53 hrs

