Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full features

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & full specs
The new Oppo F19 phone has a 6.43-inch screen The Oppo F19...
The Infinix Hot 8 will be more affordable and feature 4GB of RAM. This phone is priced in the middle of the range and has nearly identical features to the base model.
The new phone will be more pricey than its predecessor. The Infinix Hot 8 4GB’s Mediatek Helio P22 chipset has eight cores and operates at 1.8GHz.
This technology is also utilised by mid-priced smartphones. In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 8 4 GB is appealing, especially due to its full HD+ display.
The aspect ratio of the image is 20:9. The screen’s layout will remain same, and the hole for the selfie camera will resemble a drop of water.
The phone includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity.
Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|XOS 5.0
|Dimensions
|165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
