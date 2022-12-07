Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full features

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Hot 8 4GB’s Mediatek Helio P22 chipset has eight cores and operates at 1.8GHz.
  • The phone includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity.
  • It is appealing due to its full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Infinix Hot 8 will be more affordable and feature 4GB of RAM. This phone is priced in the middle of the range and has nearly identical features to the base model.

The new phone will be more pricey than its predecessor. The Infinix Hot 8 4GB’s Mediatek Helio P22 chipset has eight cores and operates at 1.8GHz.

This technology is also utilised by mid-priced smartphones. In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 8 4 GB is appealing, especially due to its full HD+ display.

The aspect ratio of the image is 20:9. The screen’s layout will remain same, and the hole for the selfie camera will resemble a drop of water.

The phone includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity.

Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

Infinix Hot 8 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIXOS 5.0
Dimensions165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursQuetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
