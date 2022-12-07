Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full features

The Infinix Hot 8 4GB’s Mediatek Helio P22 chipset has eight cores and operates at 1.8GHz.

The phone includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity.

It is appealing due to its full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Advertisement

The Infinix Hot 8 will be more affordable and feature 4GB of RAM. This phone is priced in the middle of the range and has nearly identical features to the base model.

The new phone will be more pricey than its predecessor. The Infinix Hot 8 4GB’s Mediatek Helio P22 chipset has eight cores and operates at 1.8GHz.

This technology is also utilised by mid-priced smartphones. In Pakistan, the Infinix Hot 8 4 GB is appealing, especially due to its full HD+ display.

The aspect ratio of the image is 20:9. The screen’s layout will remain same, and the hole for the selfie camera will resemble a drop of water.

The phone includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage capacity.

Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 8 4GB price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

Infinix Hot 8 specs

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI XOS 5.0 Dimensions 165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey , Midnight Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh Also Read Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & full specs The new Oppo F19 phone has a 6.43-inch screen The Oppo F19... Advertisement