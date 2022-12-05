Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & special Features

The 6.7-inch Infinix Note 12 screen is 1080 x 2400.

The Infinix Note 12 smartphone is available in the market.

The Phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The market has the Infinix Note 12 smartphone for sale. The Infinix Note series is aimed at people who are in the middle class.

The new phone works because it has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The chipset in the Infinix Note 12 phone is very powerful. Because of this, it can offer high-end performance to its customers. This phone also has an Octa-Core processor with a speed of 2.0 GHz.

The 1080 x 2400 pixels on the 6.7-inch screen of the Infinix Note 12 show how clear the picture is. The phone is run by a 5,000 mAh battery.

Also Read Infinix Note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications The Infinix Note 11 smartphone is available for purchase. The Infinix Note...

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Infinix Note 12 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W