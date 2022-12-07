Advertisement
  • Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & Special Features
  • The Infinix Zero 8i has a 6.89-inch HD+ IPS screen.
  • It has a 48MP quad camera system with an AI lens.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
The Infinix Zero 8i is easy to get and costs a fair amount. It has a 6.89-inch HD+ IPS screen that is easy to use.

On the Infinix Zero 8i, the front-facing camera is where there are two holes in the top left corner of the screen.

The Infinix Zero 8i has a 48MP quad camera system with an AI lens, a main camera with 8MP resolution, and two sensors with 2MP resolution each.

The Infinix Zero 8i has a chipset made by MediaTek. It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory that can be expanded.

The 4500 mAh battery in the Infinix 8i can be charged quickly with 33 W and a Type-C cable. The phone’s operating system is Android 10, and its shell is the Color OS 7.2 from the Infinix Zero 8i.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
Dimensions168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP + 8 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
Standbyup to 26 hrs
Talktimeup to 31 hrs
– Fast battery charging 33W

