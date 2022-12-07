Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & Special Features

The Infinix Zero 8i has a 6.89-inch HD+ IPS screen.

It has a 48MP quad camera system with an AI lens.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

The Infinix Zero 8i is easy to get and costs a fair amount. It has a 6.89-inch HD+ IPS screen that is easy to use.

On the Infinix Zero 8i, the front-facing camera is where there are two holes in the top left corner of the screen.

The Infinix Zero 8i has a 48MP quad camera system with an AI lens, a main camera with 8MP resolution, and two sensors with 2MP resolution each.

The Infinix Zero 8i has a chipset made by MediaTek. It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory that can be expanded.

The 4500 mAh battery in the Infinix 8i can be charged quickly with 33 W and a Type-C cable. The phone’s operating system is Android 10, and its shell is the Color OS 7.2 from the Infinix Zero 8i.

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions 168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP + 8 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh Standby up to 26 hrs Talktime up to 31 hrs – Fast battery charging 33W