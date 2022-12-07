iPhone 5s price in Pakistan & special features

iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specs
Apple produced iPhone 5S with fair price in Pakistan. iOS 7 was developed with the first 64-bit smartphone in mind, and the Apple iPhone 5S’s slim, lightweight design helped set a new standard.
The iPhone 5S also features Touch ID, a fingerprint identity sensor, and is the world’s first smartphone to run on a 64-bit processor. Which means iOS 7 is just as cutting-edge as the iPhone itself.
The Apple iphone 5S price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,799/-
|Build
|OS
|iOS 7, upgradable to iOS 8.3
|Dimensions
|123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|112 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Colors
|Space Gray, White/Silver, Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.3 GHz Quad-Core Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
|Chipset
|Apple A7
|GPU
|PowerVR G6430 (quad-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|4.0 inches
|Resolution
|640 x 1136 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB built-in, 1GB DDR3 RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|8MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (True Tone) flash
|Features
|geo-tagging, 1/3” sensor size, 1.5 µm pixel size, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, geo-tagging, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video [email protected], [email protected]
|Front
|1.2 MP, [email protected], face detection, FaceTime over Wi-Fi or Cellular
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Yes
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (DC-HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSDPA, 21 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G(LTE, 100 Mbps; EV-DO Rev. A, up to 3.1 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|GPU, Digital compass, , 500 dpi pixel density fingerprint sensor (Touch ID), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, iCloud Keychain, TV out, Google Maps, Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone
|Battery
|Capacity
|1510 mAh
|Standby
|Up to 250 hrs
|Talktime
|Up to 10 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 40 hrs
