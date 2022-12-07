Advertisement
iPhone 5s price in Pakistan & special features

Apple produced iPhone 5S with fair price in Pakistan. iOS 7 was developed with the first 64-bit smartphone in mind, and the Apple iPhone 5S’s slim, lightweight design helped set a new standard.

The iPhone 5S also features Touch ID, a fingerprint identity sensor, and is the world’s first smartphone to run on a 64-bit processor. Which means iOS 7 is just as cutting-edge as the iPhone itself.

The Apple iphone 5S price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,799/-

iPhone 5s specs

BuildOSiOS 7, upgradable to iOS 8.3
Dimensions123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm
Weight112 g
SIMNano-SIM
ColorsSpace Gray, White/Silver, Gold
Frequency2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900)
ProcessorCPU1.3 GHz Quad-Core Cyclone (ARM v8-based)
ChipsetApple A7
GPUPowerVR G6430 (quad-core graphics)
DisplayTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size4.0 inches
Resolution640 x 1136 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass, oleophobic coating
MemoryBuilt-in16GB built-in, 1GB DDR3 RAM
CardNo
CameraMain8MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (True Tone) flash
Featuresgeo-tagging, 1/3” sensor size, 1.5 µm pixel size, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, geo-tagging, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video [email protected][email protected]
Front1.2 MP, [email protected], face detection, FaceTime over Wi-Fi or Cellular
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBYes
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (DC-HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSDPA, 21 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G(LTE, 100 Mbps; EV-DO Rev. A, up to 3.1 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
Audio3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGPU, Digital compass, , 500 dpi pixel density fingerprint sensor (Touch ID), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, iCloud Keychain, TV out, Google Maps, Voice memo/command/dial, Speakerphone
BatteryCapacity1510 mAh
StandbyUp to 250 hrs
TalktimeUp to 10 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
