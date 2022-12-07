iPhone 5s price in Pakistan & special features

iOS 7 was developed with the first 64-bit smartphone in mind, and the Apple iPhone 5S’s slim,

lightweight design helped set a new standard. It also features Touch ID.

A fingerprint identity sensor, and is the world’s first smartphone to run on a 64- bit processor.

The iPhone 5S also features Touch ID, a fingerprint identity sensor, and is the world's first smartphone to run on a 64-bit processor. Which means iOS 7 is just as cutting-edge as the iPhone itself.

The iPhone 5S also features Touch ID, a fingerprint identity sensor, and is the world’s first smartphone to run on a 64-bit processor. Which means iOS 7 is just as cutting-edge as the iPhone itself.

iPhone 5s price in Pakistan

The Apple iphone 5S price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,799/-

iPhone 5s specs

Build OS iOS 7, upgradable to iOS 8.3 Dimensions 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6 mm Weight 112 g SIM Nano-SIM Colors Space Gray, White/Silver, Gold Frequency 2G Band GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 13(700), 17(700), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900) Processor CPU 1.3 GHz Quad-Core Cyclone (ARM v8-based) Chipset Apple A7 GPU PowerVR G6430 (quad-core graphics) Display Technology LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Size 4.0 inches Resolution 640 x 1136 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass, oleophobic coating Memory Built-in 16GB built-in, 1GB DDR3 RAM Card No Camera Main 8MP, 3264 x 2448 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED (True Tone) flash Features geo-tagging, 1/3” sensor size, 1.5 µm pixel size, simultaneous HD video and image recording, touch focus, geo-tagging, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video [email protected], [email protected] Front 1.2 MP, [email protected], face detection, FaceTime over Wi-Fi or Cellular Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass Radio No USB Yes NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (DC-HSDPA, 42 Mbps; HSDPA, 21 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps), 4G(LTE, 100 Mbps ; EV-DO Rev. A, up to 3.1 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Audio 3.5mm audio jack, Speakerphone Browser HTML (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra GPU, Digital compass, , 500 dpi pixel density fingerprint sensor (Touch ID), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, iBooks PDF reader Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, iCloud Keychain, TV out, Google Maps , Voice memo/command/ dial , Speakerphone Battery Capacity 1510 mAh Standby Up to 250 hrs Talktime Up to 10 hrs Musicplay up to 40 hrs

