Launch of Tecno Phantom X2 Series: Retractable Camera, Dimensity 9000 Chip, Curved Display, and More

Tecno Phantom X2 and X2 Pro are the first premium flagship smartphones

Both have a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio

Today, Tecno officially unveiled the Tecno Phantom X2 series as planned. Two versions, the Tecno Phantom X2 and Tecno Phantom X2 Pro, make up the lineup. These are the first genuine premium flagship smartphones from the company.

The two have almost identical specs. Only the cameras on the phones vary. Check out what they have to offer.

Tecno Phantom X2 Series Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 series has a distinctive appearance. These phones can be recognised by their huge, centralised camera island on the back. One of the cameras on the professional model has a coloured ring around it to set it apart from the basic model.

The gadgets sport a 6.8-inch curved AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and FHD+ resolution. The 10-bit panel has a centred punch hole, can cover the entire DCI-P3 colour gamut, and is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset powers the phones. LPDDR5x RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and a vapour chamber cooling mechanism are all included with the SoC. In terms of software, they launch HiOS 12.0, which is based on Android 12.

Numerous networking options are available on the smartphones, including dual SIM, 5G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB 2.0. (Type-C). It’s odd that they don’t have dual stereo speakers, but they do include a built-in fingerprint reader.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro’s 50MP Samsung JN1 retractable portrait camera, which supports 2.5x zoom and has an f/1.49 aperture lens, is the device’s key selling point. A 50MP Samsung GNV primary camera and a 13MP Samsung 3L6 ultra-wide camera with support for macro vision are included with this camera.

Autofocus is supported by all three cameras. All of them, however, lack OIS.

A 64MP Samsung GWB primary camera with OIS, a 13MP ultrawide camera with support for macro vision, and a 2MP depth sensor are all included in the Tecno Phantom X2, in contrast.

Both devices have a 32MP selfie camera and a 5,160mAh battery to power them. They support 45W fast wired charging, which is the last but not least feature.

In Saudi Arabia, the Tecno Phantom X2 series will be sold for the following prices.

8GB + 256GB Tecno Phantom X2 for SAR 2,699 ($718)

The cost of the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro (12GB + 256GB) is ($930)

Stardust Grey and Moonlight Silver are the only available colour options for the basic model. While the recycled plastic Mars Orange and Stardust Grey colours are available for the Pro version.

Selected nations in Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East will have access to the phones.

