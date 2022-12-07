Advertisement
Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
  • The Lenovo Vibe P1 is now on the market at a fair price.
  • It has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Lenovo Vibe P1 is now on the market at a fair price. The Lenovo Vibe P1 comes with Android 5.1 Lollipop already installed, and a much faster Quad-Core processor clocked at 1.0 GHz and 2GB RAM make it even better.

Lenovo Vibe P1 smartphone is called a “semi-phablet” because it has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. This gives it an excellent display with a pixel density of 401 PPI.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan

The Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,000/-

Lenovo Vibe P1 specifications

BuildOSAndroid OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
Dimensions152.9 x 75.6 x 9.9 mm
Weight189 g
SIMDual SIM, Dual Standby, Nano SIM
ColorsPlatinum, Graphite Grey
Frequency2G BandSim1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
Sim2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900  
3G BandHSDPA
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.5 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A531.0 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615
GPUAdreno 405
DisplayTechnologyIPS capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMain13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED + (dual tone) flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
Front5.0 MP Camera
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1 with LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA), 4G ( LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint
Audio3.5mm audio jack
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo video/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player
BatteryCapacity5000 mAh
Standbyup to 648 hrs
Talktimeup to 49 hrs
