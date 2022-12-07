Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan & Features

The Lenovo Vibe P1 is now on the market at a fair price.

The Lenovo Vibe P1 comes with Android 5.1 Lollipop already installed, and a much faster Quad-Core processor clocked at 1.0 GHz and 2GB RAM make it even better.

Lenovo Vibe P1 smartphone is called a "semi-phablet" because it has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. This gives it an excellent display with a pixel density of 401 PPI.

Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan

The Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,000/-

Lenovo Vibe P1 specifications

Build OS Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop) Dimensions 152.9 x 75.6 x 9.9 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual SIM, Dual Standby, Nano SIM Colors Platinum, Graphite Grey Frequency 2G Band Sim1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Sim2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.5 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53, 1.0 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615 GPU Adreno 405 Display Technology IPS capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Memory Built-in 32GB built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main 13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED + (dual tone) flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 5.0 MP Camera Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1 with LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB v2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA), 4G ( LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint Audio 3.5mm audio jack Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo video/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Standby up to 648 hrs Talktime up to 49 hrs