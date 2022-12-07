Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan & Features

Lenovo Vibe P2 specs & price in Pakistan
Lenovo is a prominent phone brand, and Vibe P2 will launch soon....
The Lenovo Vibe P1 is now on the market at a fair price. The Lenovo Vibe P1 comes with Android 5.1 Lollipop already installed, and a much faster Quad-Core processor clocked at 1.0 GHz and 2GB RAM make it even better.
Lenovo Vibe P1 smartphone is called a “semi-phablet” because it has a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. This gives it an excellent display with a pixel density of 401 PPI.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Lenovo Vibe P1 price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,000/-
|Build
|OS
|Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
|Dimensions
|152.9 x 75.6 x 9.9 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual SIM, Dual Standby, Nano SIM
|Colors
|Platinum, Graphite Grey
|Frequency
|2G Band
|Sim1: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
Sim2: 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.5 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53, 1.0 GHz Quad-Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615
|GPU
|Adreno 405
|Display
|Technology
|IPS capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 128GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, 4128 x 3096 pixels, autofocus, dual-LED + (dual tone) flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|5.0 MP Camera
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1 with LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA), 4G ( LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5mm audio jack
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo video/editor, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/H.264 player
|Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 648 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 49 hrs
