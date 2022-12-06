Microsoft considering ‘super app’ to challenge Apple and Google

Microsoft is thinking about making a “super app” that combines all of its services.

It would compete with Apple and Google’s mobile search apps.

The company sees it as a way to grow their advertising business and make Bing search more popular for mobile.

Microsoft might make a “super app” that brings together all of its services to compete with Apple and Google’s joint mobile search app.

A report from Tuesday says that the company has thought about making an app that combines shopping, messaging, news, web search, and other services.

Executives at Microsoft see the app as a way to grow their advertising business and make Bing search more popular. The company wants to be like companies like Tencent, which has apps like WeChat that do everything.

It’s still not clear if Microsoft will ever make this kind of app. Still, sources say that CEO Satya Nadella is laying the groundwork by pushing Bing to work better with Microsoft’s other mobile products.

When it comes to mobile platforms, Bing isn’t as good as Google. Google has a $1 billion deal with Apple that makes it the default search engine on iOS, just like it is on Android.

Microsoft also doesn’t have its own mobile app store, so it has to rely on rivals to bring in and keep users. And there are rules for competitors, like when Microsoft tried to get an app store for mobile games on the App Store.

A former worker says that Microsoft has sometimes bid on Apple’s contract, but Google has always won. But regulators have been keeping an eye on Apple and Google’s deal to work together.

In its pending antitrust lawsuit against Google, the Department of Justice wants an injunction to stop the agreement from being renewed, saying that it unfairly hurts competition. But since Bing has a much smaller share of the web search market than Google, a deal between Apple and Microsoft might not get as much attention.

Apple has also been working on adding web search features to all of its services, but it is taking longer than it would like. Because of how the company feels about privacy, it has less information to work with than Google or Microsoft.

