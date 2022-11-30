Millions of iPhone 14 models are in short supply

Apple’s stock fell 2.6% after sources revealed a manufacturing deficit of 6 million iPhone 14 models due to instability at a Foxconn facility in China.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, large sales of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will not resume until at least December.

It can be challenging to get a 14-series iPhone right now, especially if you need one by the end of the year. Zhengzhou, China, where the majority of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max handsets are manufactured, has COVID-19 constraints that contribute to this.

In early November, Apple confirmed the situation, claiming that the facility is functioning at “substantially reduced capacity.”

iPhone 14 Pro與14 Pro Max在4Q22的總出貨量較預期少1,500–2,000萬部，Apple與iPhone供應鏈因鄭州iPhone工廠工人抗爭而面臨顯著下行風險https://t.co/J6vnDNgKfb — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 29, 2022

Unrest among employees at the Zhengzhou iPhone manufacturing controlled by Apple Inc. supplier Foxconn Technology Group has, however, worsened the issue.

Multiple reliable sources have confirmed that hundreds of employees have been protesting the company over the past few weeks due to the delay in incentive distribution.

Kuo claims Apple is trying to diversify its supply chain, but it will take some time before even a small percentage of iPhone production is moved elsewhere. According to Kuo, large sales of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will not resume until at least late December.

However, supply appears to have recovered from trough levels, although the pace at which supply-demand equilibrium may be attained in the coming months may be slowed by the persistent difficulties associated with recovering to normal production levels at the Zhengzhou facility.

