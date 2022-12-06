Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan & features

Motorola E7 Power is the new smartphone.

Motorola released the Moto E7 Power with reasonable price in Pakistan. Some of the phone’s specs have been exposed on Geekbench.

Motorola Moto E7 Power is the new smartphone. This device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

Moto E7 Power includes a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1560-pixel display.

Corning Gorilla Glass protects this phone. Motorola’s Moto E7 Power has 2/4 megabytes of RAM, which is adequate to run any software. 32/64 gigabytes of built-in storage is enough to store anything.

MicroSD card is included. Motorola E7 Power has dual rear cameras. 13 megapixels wide, 2 megapixels macro, LED Flashlight.

The Motorola Moto E7 Power’s 5 megapixel selfie camera helps users take great selfies and make video calls. The smartphone’s fingerprint sensor will only allow authorised users to access its data.

Moto E7 Power’s battery is 5,000 mAh. Samsung and other smartphone companies are making it hard for IT giants to compete in the market with phones like E7 Power.

Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Motorola Moto E7 Power specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/ 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features phase detection, Geo-tagging, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C port NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/WMV/MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

