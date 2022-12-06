Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan & features
Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan & features

Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • Motorola E7 Power is the new smartphone.
  • It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1560-pixel display.
  • Device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.
Advertisement

Motorola released  the Moto E7 Power with reasonable price in Pakistan. Some of the phone’s specs have been exposed on Geekbench.

Motorola Moto E7 Power is the new smartphone. This device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.

Moto E7 Power includes a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1560-pixel display.

Corning Gorilla Glass protects this phone. Motorola’s Moto E7 Power has 2/4 megabytes of RAM, which is adequate to run any software. 32/64 gigabytes of built-in storage is enough to store anything.

MicroSD card is included. Motorola E7 Power has dual rear cameras. 13 megapixels wide, 2 megapixels macro, LED Flashlight.

The Motorola Moto E7 Power’s 5 megapixel selfie camera helps users take great selfies and make video calls. The smartphone’s fingerprint sensor will only allow authorised users to access its data.

Advertisement

Moto E7 Power’s battery is 5,000 mAh. Samsung and other smartphone companies are making it hard for IT giants to compete in the market with phones like E7 Power.

Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan

The Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-

Motorola Moto E7 Power specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
Featuresphase detection, Geo-tagging, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/WMV/MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

Xiaomi 12t Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi 12t Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 12t Pro price in Pakistan & features. In contrast to the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
OnePlus and Keychron are developing
OnePlus and Keychron are developing "customizable" mechanical keyboard
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & special Features
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & special Features
WhatsApp Desktop users can access status updates from chat records
WhatsApp Desktop users can access status updates from chat records
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story