Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan & features

Motorola released the Moto E7 Power with reasonable price in Pakistan. Some of the phone’s specs have been exposed on Geekbench.
Motorola Moto E7 Power is the new smartphone. This device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU.
Moto E7 Power includes a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. This new incoming smartphone includes a 6.5-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen and a full-HD 720 x 1560-pixel display.
Corning Gorilla Glass protects this phone. Motorola’s Moto E7 Power has 2/4 megabytes of RAM, which is adequate to run any software. 32/64 gigabytes of built-in storage is enough to store anything.
MicroSD card is included. Motorola E7 Power has dual rear cameras. 13 megapixels wide, 2 megapixels macro, LED Flashlight.
The Motorola Moto E7 Power’s 5 megapixel selfie camera helps users take great selfies and make video calls. The smartphone’s fingerprint sensor will only allow authorised users to access its data.
Moto E7 Power’s battery is 5,000 mAh. Samsung and other smartphone companies are making it hard for IT giants to compete in the market with phones like E7 Power.
The Motorola Moto E7 Power price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G25 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|phase detection, Geo-tagging, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C port
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, DivX/WMV/MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
