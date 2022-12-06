Neuralink, Elon Musk’s medical startup, killed 1,500 animals

Elon Musk’s Neuralink medical company is being investigated.

It violated animal welfare after 1,500 animals died in four years.

The staff has complained that hasty animal testing causes unnecessary pain and fatalities.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s medical company is being investigated for animal welfare violations after 1,500 animals died in four years.

Reuters reports that Neuralink staff have complained about hasty animal testing causing unnecessary pain and fatalities.

Since 2018, 280 lambs, pigs, and monkeys reportedly died in trials.

Neuralink is creating a brain implant that could let paralyzed individuals walk again.

Staff members argue that Musk’s urge to speed up development has led to disastrous tests.

25 pigs were apparently implanted with the wrong-sized implants, an error that may have been averted with more planning.

Advertisement

A Neuralink CEO gave colleagues a news item about Swiss researchers who helped a guy walk again.

Author: “We go too slowly. I’m crazy!”

Reuters claims Musk told them to picture a bomb on their heads to move quicker.

The amount of animal deaths does not mean Neuralink violated regulations or standards.

Many corporations employ animals in trials to promote human healthcare and face financial pressure to sell products rapidly.

After studies, animals are often murdered so they can be studied post-mortem.

Advertisement

Former and current Neuralink employees claim animal deaths are too high.

The San Francisco-based company has sought FDA approval for the Neuralink project, which involves a tiny implant with more than 3,000 electrodes tied to flexible threads the size of a hair and capable of monitoring 1,000 neurons.

Musk said three pigs with two coin-sized implants were “healthy, happy, and indistinguishable from a normal pig” at the time of the launch.

Neuralink’s testing concerns have prompted questions about the validity of experiment results, which could postpone human trials.

Some Reuters employees said the company treated monkeys well compared to other research sites, giving them the freedom to roam in a “Monkey Disneyland.”

Former Neuralink employee recalls Musk saying he detested using animals for research but wanted to make sure they were “the happiest creatures.”

Advertisement

Also Read Jack White Calls Out Elon Musk After Kanye West Is Banned from Twitter "I see that Alex Jones doesn't have "free speech." Last month, when...