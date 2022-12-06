Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Nokia 105 4G is now available for sale.

The Nokia 105 4G smartphone is already on the market and can be bought. It stands out because of a number of good things about it. The Nokia 105 has two slots that let you use two 4G SIM cards at the same time.

The Nokia 105 4G has a 1.8-inch TFT display screen, which makes it easy to read text.

The Nokia 105 4G is a great choice for a music phone because its speakers sound so good. It has 45 MB of storage space on the device itself and 128 MB of random-access memory (RAM).

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105 specifications

BUILD Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 DISPLAY Technology TFT, 65K colors Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No Contacts 2000 contacts SMS 500 CAMERA Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera CONNECTIVITY WLAN No Bluetooth Yes GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv1.1 (charging only) NFC No FEATURES Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh Standby up to 619 hrs Talktime up to 14 hrs 25 min