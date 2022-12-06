Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Nokia 105

  • The Nokia 105 4G is now available for sale.
  • The Nokia 105 has two slots that let you use two 4G SIM cards at the same time.
  • The Nokia 105 comes with 1.8-inch TFT display screen,
The Nokia 105 4G smartphone is already on the market and can be bought. It stands out because of a number of good things about it. The Nokia 105 has two slots that let you use two 4G SIM cards at the same time.

Nokia 105

The Nokia 105 4G has a 1.8-inch TFT display screen, which makes it easy to read text.

The Nokia 105 4G is a great choice for a music phone because its speakers sound so good. It has 45 MB of storage space on the device itself and 128 MB of random-access memory (RAM).

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 3,849/-

Nokia 105  specifications

BUILDDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DISPLAYTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CAMERAMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
CONNECTIVITYWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FEATURESAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min
