Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Nokia 105 4G smartphone is already on the market and can be bought. It stands out because of a number of good things about it. The Nokia 105 has two slots that let you use two 4G SIM cards at the same time.
The Nokia 105 4G has a 1.8-inch TFT display screen, which makes it easy to read text.
The Nokia 105 4G is a great choice for a music phone because its speakers sound so good. It has 45 MB of storage space on the device itself and 128 MB of random-access memory (RAM).
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-
|BUILD
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|CAMERA
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|FEATURES
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
