Nubia Z50 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 releases in December

Nubia used Weibo to announce a new top-of-the-line phone called the Nubia Z50.

The company says that the phone will have a new 35mm custom optical system.

It will come out this month with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Nubia released the Nubia Z40S Pro, a new high-end phone in China back in August. The company even made a special Starry Night edition of the phone, which was based on a famous painting by Vincent van Gogh.

Now, the company is getting ready to launch the Nubia Z50, which will be another flagship phone. This phone will come out this month with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Here’s what’s going on.

Nubia didn’t say exactly when the phone would come out, but they did say it would happen in December.

Still, not much is known about the Nubia Z50.

In the next few days, we should find out more about it. In the meantime, let’s take a look at the features of the Nubia Z40S Pro, which just came out.

The 6.67-inch OLED screen on the Nubia Z40S Pro has a Full HD+ resolution, a refresh rate of 144Hz, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz, and a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits. It is run by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and has LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage on the inside.

In terms of cameras, the phone has a custom-made 35mm, 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 main camera with an aperture of f/1.6 and OIS support.

There is also an ultra-wide lens with 50 MP and a periscope telephoto camera with 8 MP. The device has a 16-megapixel camera for taking selfies.

On the software side, the device runs the company’s own MyOS 12 interface on top of the Android 12 operating system. It has a 5,000mAh battery and can be quickly charged at 80W or 120W.

