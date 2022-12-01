OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 6T price in Pakistan & special features
OnePlus 11 Pro is coming with fair price in Pakistan. After the OnePlus 10 Pro, the firm aims to unveil the 11 PRO, which has better specs and features.
The OnePlus 11 Pro is the forthcoming phone. OnLeaks just provided some details on the OnePlus 11 Pro, giving us an idea of what to expect.
OnePlus introduced a variety of smartphones this year, and now it’s time to anticipate the OnePlus 11 series for next year. The OnePlus 11 Pro’s known specs are below.
The phone has a 120Hz LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and always-on front camera. In the upper left corner, a 16 MP selfie camera records in 1080p HD.
The OnePlus 11 Pro includes a 50 MP, 32 MP, and 48 MP quad camera configuration. Hasselblad tweaking will improve the camera’s photography.
The 11 Pro has a sliding alert and in-screen fingerprint scanner. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU boosts its performance.
OnePlus 11 Pro has 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM. The flagship supports 100W charging. This impending beast’s 5000mAh battery should charge quickly, which is a benefit.
The debut date is unknown but is scheduled in 2023. The OnePlus 11 Pro will give Samsung and other brands competition.
The OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|GPU
|Adreno
|Display
|Technology
|LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery
