OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

  • After the OnePlus 10 Pro, the firm aims to unveil the 11 PRO.
  • The phone has a 120Hz LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • The debut date is unknown but is scheduled in 2023.
OnePlus 11 Pro is coming with fair price in Pakistan. After the OnePlus 10 Pro, the firm aims to unveil the 11 PRO, which has better specs and features.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is the forthcoming phone. OnLeaks just provided some details on the OnePlus 11 Pro, giving us an idea of what to expect.

OnePlus introduced a variety of smartphones this year, and now it’s time to anticipate the OnePlus 11 series for next year. The OnePlus 11 Pro’s known specs are below.

The phone has a 120Hz LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and always-on front camera. In the upper left corner, a 16 MP selfie camera records in 1080p HD.

The OnePlus 11 Pro includes a 50 MP, 32 MP, and 48 MP quad camera configuration. Hasselblad tweaking will improve the camera’s photography.

The 11 Pro has a sliding alert and in-screen fingerprint scanner. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU boosts its performance.

OnePlus 11 Pro has 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM. The flagship supports 100W charging. This impending beast’s 5000mAh battery should charge quickly, which is a benefit.

The debut date is unknown but is scheduled in 2023. The OnePlus 11 Pro will give Samsung and other brands competition.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-

OnePlus 11 Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOxygenOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno
DisplayTechnologyLTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

