OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 11 Pro is coming with fair price in Pakistan. After the OnePlus 10 Pro, the firm aims to unveil the 11 PRO, which has better specs and features.

The OnePlus 11 Pro is the forthcoming phone. OnLeaks just provided some details on the OnePlus 11 Pro, giving us an idea of what to expect.

OnePlus introduced a variety of smartphones this year, and now it’s time to anticipate the OnePlus 11 series for next year. The OnePlus 11 Pro’s known specs are below.

The phone has a 120Hz LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen and always-on front camera. In the upper left corner, a 16 MP selfie camera records in 1080p HD.

The OnePlus 11 Pro includes a 50 MP, 32 MP, and 48 MP quad camera configuration. Hasselblad tweaking will improve the camera’s photography.

The 11 Pro has a sliding alert and in-screen fingerprint scanner. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU boosts its performance.

OnePlus 11 Pro has 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM. The flagship supports 100W charging. This impending beast’s 5000mAh battery should charge quickly, which is a benefit.

The debut date is unknown but is scheduled in 2023. The OnePlus 11 Pro will give Samsung and other brands competition.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 173,999/-

OnePlus 11 Pro specs

Build OS Android 13 OS UI OxygenOS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU Adreno Display Technology LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Extra Features Always-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22Âµm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

