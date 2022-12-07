OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan and specifications
The OnePlus 7T is the company's high-spec phone. The Snapdragon 855 Plus...
OnePlus introduced the 7T Pro with fair price in Pakistan. The phone have the Snapdragon 855+ chipset. OnePlus’ 7T Pro will include 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The OnePlus 7T Pro’s RAM and storage are enough to accomplish jobs smoothly and store a lot of data for a long time. The fresh render shows the phone without a notch.
OnePlus 7T Pro has small bezels, notably the bottom bezel. The phone’s back has three cameras. The render shows the upcoming OnePlus Pro’s rear camera layout.
The OnePlus 7T Pro’s second and third sensors are separated. Under the triple camera system is an LED flash. The notch-less screen suggests a pop-up camera.
The new OnePlus 7T Pro has an in-screen fingerprint scanner for maximum security. The new 7T Pro’s battery is 4085 mAh. This fast-growing company will soon join Samsung and Huawei.
The OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 82,500/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 10
|Dimensions
|162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm
|Weight
|206 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Haze Blue, McLaren Edition
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 640 (700 MHz)
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 Pixels (~512 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|DCI-P3 100%, HDR10+, 90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Gyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, Shooting Modes, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front glass (Gorilla Glass 6) + back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4085 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 30W (Warp Charge)
