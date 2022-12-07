OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus 7T Pro will include 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone have the Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

In-screen fingerprint scanner has been added for maximum security.

The OnePlus 7T Pro’s RAM and storage are enough to accomplish jobs smoothly and store a lot of data for a long time. The fresh render shows the phone without a notch.

OnePlus 7T Pro has small bezels, notably the bottom bezel. The phone’s back has three cameras. The render shows the upcoming OnePlus Pro’s rear camera layout.

The OnePlus 7T Pro’s second and third sensors are separated. Under the triple camera system is an LED flash. The notch-less screen suggests a pop-up camera.

The new OnePlus 7T Pro has an in-screen fingerprint scanner for maximum security. The new 7T Pro’s battery is 4085 mAh. This fast-growing company will soon join Samsung and Huawei.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 82,500/-

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI OxygenOS 10 Dimensions 162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Haze Blue, McLaren Edition Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485) Chipset Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm ) GPU Adreno 640 ( 700 MHz ) Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3100 Pixels (~512 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features DCI-P3 100%, HDR10+, 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) Dual LED Flash Features Gyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, Shooting Modes , Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP ( Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front glass (Gorilla Glass 6) + back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4085 mAh – Fast battery charging 30W (Warp Charge)

