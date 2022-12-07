Advertisement
  • OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan & special features
  • OnePlus 7T Pro will include 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
  • The phone have the Snapdragon 855+ chipset.
  • In-screen fingerprint scanner has been added for maximum security.
OnePlus introduced the 7T Pro with fair price in Pakistan. The phone have the Snapdragon 855+ chipset. OnePlus’ 7T Pro will include 8/12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 7T Pro’s RAM and storage are enough to accomplish jobs smoothly and store a lot of data for a long time. The fresh render shows the phone without a notch.

OnePlus 7T Pro has small bezels, notably the bottom bezel. The phone’s back has three cameras. The render shows the upcoming OnePlus Pro’s rear camera layout.

The OnePlus 7T Pro’s second and third sensors are separated. Under the triple camera system is an LED flash. The notch-less screen suggests a pop-up camera.

The new OnePlus 7T Pro has an in-screen fingerprint scanner for maximum security. The new 7T Pro’s battery is 4085 mAh. This fast-growing company will soon join Samsung and Huawei.

OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan

The OnePlus 7T Pro price in Pakistan officialy starts at Rs. 82,500/-

OnePlus 7T Pro specs

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOxygenOS 10
Dimensions162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsHaze Blue, McLaren Edition
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.96 GHz Kryo 485 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 485 + 4 x 1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855+ (7 nm)
GPUAdreno 640 (700 MHz)
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3100 Pixels (~512 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra FeaturesDCI-P3 100%, HDR10+, 90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGyro-EIS, OIS Exposure compensation, Shooting ModesContinuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Camera Features, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, [email protected], Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP (Motorized pop-up camera ), f/2.0, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront glass (Gorilla Glass 6) + back glass (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4085 mAh
– Fast battery charging 30W (Warp Charge)

Also Read

OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan and specifications
OnePlus 7T price in Pakistan and specifications

The OnePlus 7T is the company's high-spec phone. The Snapdragon 855 Plus...

