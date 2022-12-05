OnePlus and Keychron are developing “customizable” mechanical keyboard

OnePlus has partnered with Keychron, a manufacturer of mechanical keyboards.

After several years of releasing low-priced flagships, OnePlus branched out into the mid-range smartphone market with the introduction of the Nord series.

The first OnePlus Nord was so well received that the company has now expanded to include other low-cost smartphones, wireless earphones, accessories, wearables, and even smart televisions. The corporation, though, may not be finished yet.

OnePlus has recently revealed that it would be releasing its first display device. To introduce its first “completely configurable” mechanical keyboard, it has partnered with Keychron, a manufacturer of mechanical keyboards. While OnePlus has been mum on specifics, a forum post implies that the keyboard would have a robust build with a soft-touch feel and allow for personalization via a selection of switches and keycaps.

We eagerly anticipate OnePlus’s December 15 announcement regarding the company’s upcoming mechanical keyboard. We won’t be surprised if it turns out to be a rebranded Keychron board with a few alterations considering that OnePlus has announced it is working with Keychron to build its keyboard.

Furthermore, OnePlus promises the keyboard will be “completely configurable,” but this is exceedingly doubtful. A corporation could let customers choose their own keycaps and switches if they wanted to.

Multiple casing, mounting plate, stabiliser, etc. customization options are not likely to be offered due to the high production costs that would result.

The fact that Keychron doesn’t offer these adjustments just strengthens our conviction that they aren’t available. But we won’t know for sure until next week. Next week, OnePlus will also release its first monitor, so be sure to follow our coverage to find out more.

