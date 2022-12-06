OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the company’s flagship smartphone.

OnePlus released the Nord CE 2 with fair price in Pakistan. OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the company’s flagship smartphone.

The phone has a MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) chipset, the most powerful, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast.

This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G68 MC4. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.

The new OnePlus Nord CE will sport a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects screen.

This OnePlus phone has 8GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. OnePlus CE 2’s 128GB of internal storage is enough to hold a lot of stuff.

Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. CE 2’s main sensor will have 64, 8, and 2 megapixels. The phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easy and appealing.

The Nord CE 2 has an under-display, optical fingerprint reader to secure smartphone data. Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. CE 2 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,999/-

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specs

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 12 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gray Mirror, Bahama Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W Reverse charging

