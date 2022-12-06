OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specification
OnePlus is launching a new Nord CE which has got a moniker...
OnePlus released the Nord CE 2 with fair price in Pakistan. OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the company’s flagship smartphone.
The phone has a MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) chipset, the most powerful, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast.
This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G68 MC4. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.
The new OnePlus Nord CE will sport a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects screen.
This OnePlus phone has 8GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. OnePlus CE 2’s 128GB of internal storage is enough to hold a lot of stuff.
Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. CE 2’s main sensor will have 64, 8, and 2 megapixels. The phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easy and appealing.
The Nord CE 2 has an under-display, optical fingerprint reader to secure smartphone data. Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. CE 2 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 12
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gray Mirror, Bahama Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W Reverse charging
