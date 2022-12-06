Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & special features
OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & special features

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the company’s flagship smartphone.
  • MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) chipset.
  • The phone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.
Advertisement

OnePlus released the Nord CE 2 with fair price in Pakistan. OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be the company’s flagship smartphone.

The phone has a MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm) chipset, the most powerful, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor to make it ultrafast.

This smartphone’s GPU is Mali-G68 MC4. The smartphone has a 6.43-inch screen with full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels) resolution.

The new OnePlus Nord CE will sport a high-quality AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protects screen.

This OnePlus phone has 8GB of RAM. The smartphone’s CPU and RAM allow users to do tasks in seconds. OnePlus CE 2’s 128GB of internal storage is enough to hold a lot of stuff.

Triple Cameras are on the phone’s back. CE 2’s main sensor will have 64, 8, and 2 megapixels. The phone’s 16-megapixel selfie camera will make selfies easy and appealing.

Advertisement

The Nord CE 2 has an under-display, optical fingerprint reader to secure smartphone data. Non-removable Li-Po 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. CE 2 will challenge Samsung and other tech heavyweights.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,999/-

OnePlus Nord CE 2 specs

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 12
Dimensions160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray Mirror, Bahama Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6/8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.97″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W Reverse charging
Advertisement

Also Read

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specification
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite price in Pakistan & specification

OnePlus is launching a new Nord CE which has got a moniker...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & special Features
Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & special Features
WhatsApp Desktop users can access status updates from chat records
WhatsApp Desktop users can access status updates from chat records
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specs
Samsung Galaxy A34 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung and LG phones at risk amid Android certificate release
Samsung and LG phones at risk amid Android certificate release
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story