OnePlus Nord N300 5G price in Pakistan & features

The OnePlus Nord N300 takes this mantra too far. This T-Mobile-only cheap phone in the United States aims solely at the most cost-conscious consumers.

It’s not quite like the OnePlus we’re used to, from the sluggish interface to the lack of an alert slider. At this price, however, it’s hard to pick too many nits, and the device can be gotten for virtually free with a T-Mobile contract, so it’s all good.

It’s fine; the OnePlus Nord N300. Even though the 6.5-inch, 720 x 1612 LCD display isn’t the sharpest available, it nevertheless puts out rich colours, and the 90 Hz refresh rate is much appreciated. The screen’s maximum brightness of 500 nits isn’t great in bright outside light, but again, for the price, it’s tough to complain too much.

OnePlus Nord N300 5G price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord N300 5G price in Pakistan is Rs 51999/-

OnePlus Nord N300 5G specs

