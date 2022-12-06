Oppo a54 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & special features
The Oppo A54 smartphone is available in the market. The smartphone is powered by an A54 chipset with an Octa-Core 2.0 GHz processor.
Because of the phone’s smooth operation thanks to this chipset, people favour it.
The phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 chipset. A capacitive touch screen with an IPS LCD is available on the Oppo A54 smartphone.
There is a 5,000 mAh battery within the phone.
The LCD display is 6.51 inches long and features a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.
Oppo a54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Crystal Black, Starry Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
