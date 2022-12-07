Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo releases A57e with fair price in Pakistan. The device’s design and specs are online. Oppo A57e is a new low-budget 4G smartphone, according to taday’s source.
Leaked pictures show a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Oppo A57e has a slim side bezel, top edge, and chin. The smartphone has a left-side volume key and a right-side power button.
Oppo sharp A57e includes a dual camera with LED flash. Oppo A57e will likely sport a 13MP main camera and a 2MP back sensor.
Front-facing 8MP camera for “selfies” and video calls. Oppo A57e runs Android 12. 5000 mAh powers the phone. The smartphone’s 33-watt battery supports fast charging.
A57e has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of built-in storage. A 3.5mm audio jack and fingerprint reader make A57e more secure and Samsung-like.
No stereo or NFC. Bluetooth 5.2 replaces 5.3. Oppo A57e customers can choose between green and black. This inventive brand has always made wonderful smartphones for its users, and A57e by Oppo will repeat history.
The Oppo A57e price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.56 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB-C port
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 33W
