Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & special features

  • Oppo A57e is a new low-budget 4G smartphone, according to taday’s source.
  • Leaked pictures show a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.
  • The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen.
Oppo releases A57e with fair price in Pakistan. The device’s design and specs are online. Oppo A57e is a new low-budget 4G smartphone, according to taday’s source.

Leaked pictures show a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Oppo A57e has a slim side bezel, top edge, and chin. The smartphone has a left-side volume key and a right-side power button.

Oppo sharp A57e includes a dual camera with LED flash. Oppo A57e will likely sport a 13MP main camera and a 2MP back sensor.

Front-facing 8MP camera for “selfies” and video calls. Oppo A57e runs Android 12. 5000 mAh powers the phone. The smartphone’s 33-watt battery supports fast charging.

A57e has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of built-in storage. A 3.5mm audio jack and fingerprint reader make A57e more secure and Samsung-like.

No stereo or NFC. Bluetooth 5.2 replaces 5.3. Oppo A57e customers can choose between green and black. This inventive brand has always made wonderful smartphones for its users, and A57e by Oppo will repeat history.

Oppo A57e price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57e price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Oppo A57e specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.56 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W

