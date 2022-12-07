Oppo A57e price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A57e is a new low-budget 4G smartphone, according to taday’s source.

Leaked pictures show a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen.

Advertisement

Oppo releases A57e with fair price in Pakistan. The device’s design and specs are online. Oppo A57e is a new low-budget 4G smartphone, according to taday’s source.

Leaked pictures show a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. Oppo A57e has a slim side bezel, top edge, and chin. The smartphone has a left-side volume key and a right-side power button.

Oppo sharp A57e includes a dual camera with LED flash. Oppo A57e will likely sport a 13MP main camera and a 2MP back sensor.

Front-facing 8MP camera for “selfies” and video calls. Oppo A57e runs Android 12. 5000 mAh powers the phone. The smartphone’s 33-watt battery supports fast charging.

A57e has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of built-in storage. A 3.5mm audio jack and fingerprint reader make A57e more secure and Samsung-like.

No stereo or NFC. Bluetooth 5.2 replaces 5.3. Oppo A57e customers can choose between green and black. This inventive brand has always made wonderful smartphones for its users, and A57e by Oppo will repeat history.

Advertisement

Oppo A57e price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57e price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Oppo A57e specs

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.56 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W

Also Read Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications The Vivo Y20 is something you can buy. The price of this...