Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications

The Oppo A95 is currently available in the market, the company is constantly producing new cell phones, and it has plans to release another 4G smartphone soon.
The Oppo A95 makes its first appearance, a 2.2 GHz, octa-core processor powers the smartphone.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset powers the Oppo A95.
The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm
|Weight
|175 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Glowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0
