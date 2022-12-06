Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications

Advertisement
  • Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and features.

The Oppo A95 is currently available in the market, the company is constantly producing new cell phones, and it has plans to release another 4G smartphone soon.

The Oppo A95 makes its first appearance, a 2.2 GHz, octa-core processor powers the smartphone.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset powers the Oppo A95.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A95 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGlowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

