Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features

Articles
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and features

Advertisement
  • Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Oppo Reno 4 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is a premium model. It has 128/256 GB of internal storage and 8 GB of RAM.

The Snapdragon 765G makes the Oppo Reno 4 a blazingly quick smartphone. The processor is built for gaming, thus playing games won’t be a problem.

Advertisement

All forms of multitasking are possible due to the amount of RAM that is available. The Oppo Reno 4 is an excellent gadget for multitaskers.

Despite not being the best, the 48 MP primary camera performs incredibly well. The cameras produce pleasing portraits and work well in dim lighting.

The battery of the device has a 4000 mAh capacity.

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 29,999 – 39,999/-

Oppo Reno 4 Specifications

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
FrontDual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

Also Read

Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo a95 price in Pakistan and features. The Oppo A95 is currently...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan and specs
Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A04e price in Pakistan and features
WhatsApp is adding dozens of new emojis
WhatsApp is adding dozens of new emojis
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan and specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story