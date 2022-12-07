Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan and specifications

Oppo F21 pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
The phone has 128 gigabytes of RAM. The phone is powered by...
Oppo Reno 8 is now available in the market, the smartphone has 8 Gb of RAM and 128 Gb of internal storage capacity.
The Oppo Reno 8 was introduced with an AMOLED display and a refresh rate of 90Hz, offering sharp colour displays and a pleasant viewing experience.
The adreno 610 GPU is installed in Reno 8, which is powered by the snapdragon chipset SM6225 860 4G (6nm). It is a midrange chipset that offers everyday users, multimedia users, and gamers the best performance possible.
The triple camera setup on the Reno 8 includes a 64 MP main camera with an f/1.7, 26mm (wide) lens, a 32 MP front camera with an f/2.4, 24mm (wide) lens, and a larger 4500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging that offers reliable battery life throughout the day.
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 12.1
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging
