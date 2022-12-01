Realme C15 price in Pakistan with 6000 mAh battery

Realme C35 price in Pakistan and special features
Realme released C15 with fair price in Pakistan. The business will release many smartphones this month. This phone has great specs. Snapdragon 460 powers Realme C15.
This is C11’s chipset. The Realme C15’s processor has 4GB of RAM. This phone’s RAM and chipset provide high-end performance. The Realme C15’s 64 GB of internal storage is ample for future use.
Realme will provide a dedicated slot in the C15 to expand storage. The facility eliminates storage problems. The C15 can hold anything.
The back camera has three lenses, which is better than the C11’s dual rear camera. C15 has a 6000 mAh battery. The upcoming Realme C15 smartphone has this enormous battery arrangement.
The smartphone’s back fingerprint scanner ensures its security. The Realme C15 will have a 13-megapixel rear camera, but the other sensors are still hidden. 8-megapixel front camera. Realme sharp C15 will be a Samsung competitor.
The Realme C15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm
|Weight
|209 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Marine Blue, Seagull Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 460
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|420nits Max Brightness (typical)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
|Features
|AI beauty, Portrait Mode, filter, HDR, panoramic, view, Timelapse, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
