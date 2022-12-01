Realme C15 price in Pakistan with 6000 mAh battery

Realme released C15 with fair price in Pakistan.

Realme released C15 with fair price in Pakistan. The business will release many smartphones this month. This phone has great specs. Snapdragon 460 powers Realme C15.

This is C11’s chipset. The Realme C15’s processor has 4GB of RAM. This phone’s RAM and chipset provide high-end performance. The Realme C15’s 64 GB of internal storage is ample for future use.

Realme will provide a dedicated slot in the C15 to expand storage. The facility eliminates storage problems. The C15 can hold anything.

The smartphone’s back fingerprint scanner ensures its security. The Realme C15 will have a 13-megapixel rear camera, but the other sensors are still hidden. 8-megapixel front camera. Realme sharp C15 will be a Samsung competitor.

Realme C15 price in Pakistan

The Realme C15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme C15 specs

Build OS Android 10 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm Weight 209 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Marine Blue, Seagull Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 460 GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 420nits Max Brightness (typical) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash Features AI beauty, Portrait Mode, filter, HDR, panoramic, view, Timelapse, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

