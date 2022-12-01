Advertisement
  • Realme C15 price in Pakistan with 6000 mAh battery
  • Realme released C15 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The back camera has three lenses, which is better than the C11’s dual rear camera.
  • Realme C15 will have a 13-megapixel rear camera, but the other sensors are still hidden.
Realme released C15 with fair price in Pakistan. The business will release many smartphones this month. This phone has great specs. Snapdragon 460 powers Realme C15.

This is C11’s chipset. The Realme C15’s processor has 4GB of RAM. This phone’s RAM and chipset provide high-end performance. The Realme C15’s 64 GB of internal storage is ample for future use.

Realme will provide a dedicated slot in the C15 to expand storage. The facility eliminates storage problems. The C15 can hold anything.

The back camera has three lenses, which is better than the C11’s dual rear camera. C15 has a 6000 mAh battery. The upcoming Realme C15 smartphone has this enormous battery arrangement.

The smartphone’s back fingerprint scanner ensures its security. The Realme C15 will have a 13-megapixel rear camera, but the other sensors are still hidden. 8-megapixel front camera. Realme sharp C15 will be a Samsung competitor.

Realme C15 price in Pakistan

The Realme C15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Realme C15 specs

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions164.5 x 75.9 x 9.8 mm
Weight209 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMarine Blue, Seagull Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 460
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features420nits Max Brightness (typical)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP B/W, f/2.4 + 2 MP, f/2.4, LED Flash
FeaturesAI beauty, Portrait Mode, filter, HDR, panoramic, view, Timelapse, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
