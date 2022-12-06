Advertisement
  Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Samsung released Galaxy A23 with fair price in Pakistan.
  • The phone’s 6.6-inch screen has a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.
  • Main sensor will be 50 megapixels; others are unconfirmed.
Samsung released Galaxy A23 with fair price in Pakistan. The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 680, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core engine to make it incredibly speedy.

The phone’s 6.6-inch screen has a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The new Samsung Galaxy A23 offers a TFT display with excellent results.

Galaxy A23 by Samsung contains 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is common in high-end phones. Manufacturers include it in phones to attract users.

The Samsung A23 has 128GB of storage. This is a significant quantity of storage capacity that will allow the user to store a lot of stuff. Samsung Galaxy’s A23 will have a Quad Camera system.

The main sensor will be 50 megapixels; others are unconfirmed. The 8-megapixel selfie camera may capture images and videos of loved ones.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 is protected with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Galaxy A23 has a 5000 mAh battery. This smartphone has considerable juice, and it charges quickly (15W).

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A23 specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, White, Peach, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 25W

