Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & special features

Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung released Galaxy A23 with fair price in Pakistan. The smartphone contains a Snapdragon 680, the most powerful chipset, and a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core engine to make it incredibly speedy.
The phone’s 6.6-inch screen has a full HD resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The new Samsung Galaxy A23 offers a TFT display with excellent results.
Galaxy A23 by Samsung contains 6 gigabytes of RAM, which is common in high-end phones. Manufacturers include it in phones to attract users.
The Samsung A23 has 128GB of storage. This is a significant quantity of storage capacity that will allow the user to store a lot of stuff. Samsung Galaxy’s A23 will have a Quad Camera system.
The main sensor will be 50 megapixels; others are unconfirmed. The 8-megapixel selfie camera may capture images and videos of loved ones.
The Samsung Galaxy A23 is protected with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The Galaxy A23 has a 5000 mAh battery. This smartphone has considerable juice, and it charges quickly (15W).
The Samsung Galaxy A23 price in Pakistan is Rs. 51,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.9 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold+ 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (side mounted), Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (region dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W
