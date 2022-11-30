Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32

  • Samsung’s new phone, the A32, is now available to buy.
  • The Samsung Galaxy A32’s processor has eight cores.
  • The phone has 64 GB of storage space.
Samsung’s new phone, the A32, is now available to buy. The Samsung Galaxy A32’s processor has eight cores. The phone’s processor has 4 GB of RAM.

The phone has 64 GB of storage space. Even though the Samsung Galaxy A32 has a lot of built-in storage, you can add up to 512 GB of RAM through a slot.

The back camera on Samsung’s Galaxy A32 has 64 megapixels, 8 megapixels, 5 megapixels, and 5 megapixels. The resolution of the front camera is 20 million pixels.

The phone’s 6.4-inch screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2400.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Samsung Galaxy specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.0
Dimensions158.9 x 73.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight184 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAwesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Blue, Awesome Violet
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~411 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features90Hz, 800 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
