  Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A42 5G

  • Samsung has released the Galaxy A42 5G.
  • The phone was unveiled by Samsung in the Virtual event.
  • The Galaxy A42 has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen,.
Samsung has released the Galaxy A42, its a 5G phone.

The phone was unveiled by Samsung at the Life is Non-Stoppable Virtual event.The company now calls it the cheapest 5G phone, and consumers will soon be able to see pictures and learn a few details about it.

The Galaxy A42 Five G has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, but the company hasn’t said anything about the resolution of the panel.

But if the A41 had a 1080p screen resolution, the new phone would have the same, and the fingerprint sensor would be built into the screen.

The front of the phone has a waterdrop notch where the selfie camera is.

Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999.

Samsung Galaxy A42 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOneUI 2.5
Dimensions164.4 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism Dot black, Prism Dot White, Prism Dot Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 Ghz Octa Core + 6 x 1.8 GHz)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 750G
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, (macro) + 5 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front20 MP, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W
