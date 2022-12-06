Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung has released the Galaxy A42, its a 5G phone.
The phone was unveiled by Samsung at the Life is Non-Stoppable Virtual event.The company now calls it the cheapest 5G phone, and consumers will soon be able to see pictures and learn a few details about it.
The Galaxy A42 Five G has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, but the company hasn’t said anything about the resolution of the panel.
But if the A41 had a 1080p screen resolution, the new phone would have the same, and the fingerprint sensor would be built into the screen.
The front of the phone has a waterdrop notch where the selfie camera is.
Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.5
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism Dot black, Prism Dot White, Prism Dot Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 Ghz Octa Core + 6 x 1.8 GHz)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, (macro) + 5 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
