Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung has released the Galaxy A42 5G.

The phone was unveiled by Samsung in the Virtual event.

The Galaxy A42 has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen,.

Samsung has released the Galaxy A42, its a 5G phone.

The phone was unveiled by Samsung at the Life is Non-Stoppable Virtual event.The company now calls it the cheapest 5G phone, and consumers will soon be able to see pictures and learn a few details about it.

The Galaxy A42 Five G has a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen, but the company hasn’t said anything about the resolution of the panel.

But if the A41 had a 1080p screen resolution, the new phone would have the same, and the fingerprint sensor would be built into the screen.

The front of the phone has a waterdrop notch where the selfie camera is.

Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A42 price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,999.

Samsung Galaxy A42 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI OneUI 2.5 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.9 x 8.6 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism Dot black, Prism Dot White, Prism Dot Gray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 Ghz Octa Core + 6 x 1.8 GHz) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Display Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6/8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 5 MP, (macro) + 5 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 20 MP, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS,EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W