Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications

  • Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone is now available in the market, the Galaxy A51 now includes the Exynos 9611 chipset.

You may buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone right now. The CPU of the phone has 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy A51 has storage options of 64 or 128 GB.

There might be as many as four of them. A 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor both share an f/2.4 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 9611 (10nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

