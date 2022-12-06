Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now available to purchase. The Galaxy S21's...
The Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone is now available in the market, the Galaxy A51 now includes the Exynos 9611 chipset.
You may buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone right now. The CPU of the phone has 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has 128GB of storage.
The Galaxy A51 has storage options of 64 or 128 GB.
There might be as many as four of them. A 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor both share an f/2.4 aperture.
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|OneUI 2.0
|Dimensions
|158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|172 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Exynos 9611 (10nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G72 MP3
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 15W
