Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan and features.

The Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone is now available in the market, the Galaxy A51 now includes the Exynos 9611 chipset.

You may buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone right now. The CPU of the phone has 6GB of RAM. The Samsung Galaxy A51 has 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy A51 has storage options of 64 or 128 GB.

There might be as many as four of them. A 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor both share an f/2.4 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/- Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI OneUI 2.0 Dimensions 158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 172 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Prism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Exynos 9611 (10nm) GPU Mali-G72 MP3 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, gyro , proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast battery charging 15W