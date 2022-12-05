Advertisement
  • Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan & Features

  • The Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone is now available in the market
  • The Samsung Galaxy A51 has 128GB of storage.
  • The CPU of the phone has 6GB of RAM.
The Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone is now available in the market at fair price. It has a new chipset called Exynos 9611.

Buy the brand-new Samsung Galaxy A51 smartphone right now. There are 6GB of RAM in the phone’s CPU. There is 128GB of storage on the Samsung Galaxy A51.

The Galaxy A51 can hold either 64 or 128 GB of data.

They could be as many as four. A 5-megapixel depth sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor share an f/2.4 aperture.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A51 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A51 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIOneUI 2.0
Dimensions158.4 x 73.7 x 7.9 mm
Weight172 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsPrism, Crush Black, White, Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetExynos 9611 (10nm)
GPUMali-G72 MP3
DisplayTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~405 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (supports up to 1TB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 5 MP, f/2.2, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/2.8
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, ANT+ support, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 15W

 

 

