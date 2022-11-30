Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 business demand doubled year-over-year

Business demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has increased 105%, Since last year.

Shipments of foldable smartphones could reach 26 million next year.

Galaxy Z Fold 5’s features recently leaked onto the Internet.

Samsung says that the number of business users who want its 4th generation foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, has gone up sharply. The South Korean phone company said that demand for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 from businesses had gone up by 105% since last year. Shipments of foldable smartphones could reach 26 million next year, up from 16 million this year. Samsung says that the rise in demand is due to features like a large screen and “powerful app optimizations” for foldable screens.

Samsung says that the number of businesses wanting to buy its foldable phones has nearly doubled since last year. Between January and October of 2022, Samsung sent out 105 percent more foldables to business users than it did the year before.

Samsung says that it plans to ship about 16 million Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones this year, and that number could grow to 23 million by next year. Samsung says that features like being able to do more than one thing at once on a big screen and making apps work better are some of the reasons for the rise in demand. When opened, these phones function as tablets, with a 7.6-inch screen and the Multi Window feature, which allows users to run up to three apps at once.

“Foldable Samsung Galaxy phones were made to give people new ways to work and explore their creativity. This fast growth in investments shows that our enterprise customers need meaningful innovations to make their workers more productive, says KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 was first shown at an event called Galaxy Unpacked in August of this year. When the phones were released, they had significant improvements such as a larger screen and a SoC that used less power than the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

In India, the base model with 256GB of storage costs Rs. 1,54,999. The model with 512GB of storage costs Rs. 1,64,999, and the model with 1TB of storage costs Rs. 1,84,999. It runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and the screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. The phone came out with One UI 4.1.1, which is based on Android 12. It also has biometric authentication fingerprint sensors on the side.

Some of the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s features recently leaked onto the Internet. The South Korean smartphone company’s upcoming foldable devices might have a special slot for the S Pen. Samsung wants the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to be thinner and lighter than the current model. It should also have a thinner crease and a stronger design.

