  Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy J7

  • Samsung made the Galaxy J7 with features from the Prime line.
  • The Galaxy J7 Prime has 3G, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, a USB port, and an audio jack.
  • The Home button on the J7 Prime has a fingerprint scanner.
Samsung made the Galaxy J7 with features from the Prime line. Pakistani people can pay for it. The phone looks and works like it should.

The rounded corners of this device show that it was made without a plan. Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Prime has an IPS LCD screen that is easy on the battery and has 1080 pixels to make the pictures look better.

The Samsung Galaxy J7’s chipset is made up of an octa-core processor, Snapdragon 615, and Exynos 7870. With 3 GB of RAM, the computer can handle more tasks at once.

Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Prime has 16 GB of storage, but you can add more with a microSD card. The 13 MP main sensor lets you take photos quickly that are high quality.

rare camera with both auto-focus and touch-focus. The 8-megapixel front camera on the Samsung J7 Prime lets you take selfies and make video calls. Samsung’s J7 Prime is a good choice if you drive to work.

There is also support for two SIM cards, so you can use more than one network at once. The Galaxy J7 Prime has 3G, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, a USB port, and an audio jack. The Home button on the J7 Prime has a fingerprint scanner to make it even safer.

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is

Samsung Galaxy J7 specifications

BuildAndroid OS V6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
151.7 X 75 X 8 MM
167 G
DUAL SIM, DUAL STANDBY (NANO-SIM)
BLACK, GOLD
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetExynos 7870 Octa
GPUMali-T830MP2
DisplayTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive Display, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass (market dependent)
MemoryBuilt-in16GB built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD card (support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesF/1.9, 28mm, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8MP Camera, f/1.9
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS (market dependent)
RadioFM radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EGDE, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (front mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/DivX/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk
BatteryCapacity3300 mAh
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 84 hrs
