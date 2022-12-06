Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 price in Pakistan and specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now available to purchase. The Galaxy S21's...
Samsung made the Galaxy J7 with features from the Prime line. Pakistani people can pay for it. The phone looks and works like it should.
The rounded corners of this device show that it was made without a plan. Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Prime has an IPS LCD screen that is easy on the battery and has 1080 pixels to make the pictures look better.
The Samsung Galaxy J7’s chipset is made up of an octa-core processor, Snapdragon 615, and Exynos 7870. With 3 GB of RAM, the computer can handle more tasks at once.
Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Prime has 16 GB of storage, but you can add more with a microSD card. The 13 MP main sensor lets you take photos quickly that are high quality.
rare camera with both auto-focus and touch-focus. The 8-megapixel front camera on the Samsung J7 Prime lets you take selfies and make video calls. Samsung’s J7 Prime is a good choice if you drive to work.
There is also support for two SIM cards, so you can use more than one network at once. The Galaxy J7 Prime has 3G, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, a USB port, and an audio jack. The Home button on the J7 Prime has a fingerprint scanner to make it even safer.
Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is
|Build
|Android OS V6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
|151.7 X 75 X 8 MM
|167 G
|DUAL SIM, DUAL STANDBY (NANO-SIM)
|BLACK, GOLD
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Exynos 7870 Octa
|GPU
|Mali-T830MP2
|Display
|Technology
|PLS TFT Capacitive Display, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (market dependent)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD card (support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|F/1.9, 28mm, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8MP Camera, f/1.9
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS (market dependent)
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EGDE, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (front mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/DivX/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk
|Battery
|Capacity
|3300 mAh
|Talktime
|up to 21 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 84 hrs
