Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan and specifications

Samsung made the Galaxy J7 with features from the Prime line. Pakistani people can pay for it. The phone looks and works like it should.

The rounded corners of this device show that it was made without a plan. Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Prime has an IPS LCD screen that is easy on the battery and has 1080 pixels to make the pictures look better.

The Samsung Galaxy J7’s chipset is made up of an octa-core processor, Snapdragon 615, and Exynos 7870. With 3 GB of RAM, the computer can handle more tasks at once.

Samsung’s Galaxy J7 Prime has 16 GB of storage, but you can add more with a microSD card. The 13 MP main sensor lets you take photos quickly that are high quality.

rare camera with both auto-focus and touch-focus. The 8-megapixel front camera on the Samsung J7 Prime lets you take selfies and make video calls. Samsung’s J7 Prime is a good choice if you drive to work.

There is also support for two SIM cards, so you can use more than one network at once. The Galaxy J7 Prime has 3G, 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, a USB port, and an audio jack. The Home button on the J7 Prime has a fingerprint scanner to make it even safer.

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy J7 price in Pakistan is

Samsung Galaxy J7 specifications

Build Android OS V6.0.1 (Marshmallow) 151.7 X 75 X 8 MM 167 G DUAL SIM, DUAL STANDBY (NANO-SIM) BLACK, GOLD Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300) Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Exynos 7870 Octa GPU Mali-T830MP2 Display Technology PLS TFT Capacitive Display, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels (~401 ppi pixel density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (market dependent) Memory Built-in 16GB built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD card (support up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features F/1.9, 28mm, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8MP Camera , f/1.9 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS (market dependent) Radio FM radio USB microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EGDE, 3G HSPA, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (front mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Xvid/DivX/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra ANT+ support, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Talk Battery Capacity 3300 mAh Talktime up to 21 hrs Musicplay up to 84 hrs